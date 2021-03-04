Funskool India launches 15 Traditional Indian Toys & Games during The India Toy Fair 2021

New Delhi: Funskool India’s CEO Mr. R Jeswant, speaking at the CEO conclave held at the virtual India Toy Fair 2021 said “The toy market is huge globally but India’s share is miniscule. The silver lining is that the potential is big, and our share can only grow from here. A 0.5 % increase in our share of the global toy market will double the size of the Indian toy market. This is a labour-intensive industry and has great potential for employment generation as well. We are launching 15 traditional toys & games at this Toy Fair including board game versions of traditional Indian outdoor sports like Kabaddi and Kho-Kho. I believe that we are on the right track now and it will not be long before India becomes a significant manufacturer of toys and attains self-sufficiency as envisaged by our Prime Minister”.

Funskool India has been recognized as the leading toy exporter from India and has continued its focus on creating and developing their home-grown brands like Giggles, Fundough, Handycrafts, Play&Learn and several board games to boost the local production. The company has 3 state of the art manufacturing facilities; 1 in Goa and 2 in Ranipet. Funskool has been a leading contributor towards the growth of the Indian toy manufacturing industry and has launched a new range of indigenous and traditional games like Kho-Kho, Kabaddi, Chathuranga, Lagori, Gilli Danda, Goli, Spinning Tops and puzzles of traditional Indian heroes and Panchatantra tales during the virtual India Toy Fair.

The India Toy Fair 2021 commenced virtually from 27th February 2021 with 1110 exhibitors from around the globe showcasing their toys and games at the 6 day long fair.