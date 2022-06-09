Funskool India obtains the Manufacturing rights For Abalone Board Game from Asmodee

Chennai, June 2022: Funskool India Ltd., India’s leading toy manufacturer, adds another blockbuster to their list, by acquiring the rights from the international company Asmodee to manufacture and distribute their popular game “Abalone”, in India.

Asmodee is a leading international games publisher and distributor with over 39 million games sold in 2020, in more than 50 countries.

A game with marbles, Abalone is a strategic game that helps players focus their attention as they try to push six of their opponent’s 14 marbles out of the hexagonal playing surface. Abalone’s six directions of movement require players to remain focused as they balance both the offensive and defensive strategies.

Commenting on the new partnership, R Jeswant, CEO of Funskool said, “Abalone from Zygomatic – an Asmodee studio – is one of the most popular two-player abstract strategy board games in the world. For Funskool, it is another big step forward in our “Make in India” program. More of such initiatives will follow.”

Alexia EBNER – Head of International sales at Asmodee said, “We at Asmodee are delighted to associate with our long-term partner Funskool to produce, market and distribute one of our flagship games – Abalone – in India. India being a crucial market for Asmodee, we look forward to this collaboration and envisage Abalone emerging as a sought-after game in India through this partnership as it is in many other parts of the world.”

Funskool India has always focused on growing in India by nurturing associations with international brands. The new rules on mandatory certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards for import of toys, makes Funskool India a perfect partner for international toy manufacturers to entrust their iconic games to be manufactured in BIS certified Funskool factories.