Funskool launches 20 new exciting products ahead of Holiday season

Mumbai, 5th December: Funskool India, India’s leading toy manufacturer, has come up with an exclusive line-up of toys, games and wooden puzzles, ahead of the holiday season and New Year.

These 20 new products have been conceived and designed by Funskool’s team of developers, keeping in mind the child’s play requirements, while also sticking to Funskool’s vision of promoting the overall development of children. By developing their own concepts of toys and games, Funskool India moves further ahead on the path of ‘Atmanirbar’.

The Holiday season and New Year launch of product offerings include a series of role-play toys such as My First Pizza – a role-play set including 6 pizza slices and 15 toppings, Spotty my pet- a play and interactive pull along toy through which a child can develop motoring and navigating skills and My Little Buggy- a role-play toddler buggy with an adjustable hood which the child can use either as a pram or a buggy for toddlers to carry and care for their favourite soft toys or dolls.

This range will not only encourage the development of multiple skills like cognitive, physical, social, and emotional, but also help parents to fully engage their children constructively.

The latest toy range introduces a 2-in-1 Toddler Giftset – containing a Sorter Cube and My First Aeroplane, ideal for toddlers to develop their motor skills and sensory play. Fun learning activities such as String Art set, Baby Shark Mask Party set and Battle of Signs are also being launched. My Mia-in-sari, a new doll which celebrates the rich tradition of India, is another latest offering.

An exciting range of 11 new puzzles are also part of the new products launched. These educational wooden puzzles as well as the 300 and 1,000-piece puzzles sets are sure to keep the children engrossed for hours together. Funskool India has something interesting to offer for each age group – starting from 18 months to +9 years.

Commenting on the launch of the new products, Mr. R. Jeswant, CEO, of Funskool India said, “We are extremely elated that the fresh line-up of toys, games and puzzles from Funskool is arriving in the market ahead of the holiday season and New year. Being able to do our best for the Atmanirbar vision of India, is a matter of pride for us. With our superior and high-quality toy manufacturing capabilities and wide-spread distribution prowess, Funskool will continue enriching the lives of children with quality toys and games for their development.’’

The latest arrivals from Funskool are:

My First Pizza

Spotty My Pet

My Little Buggy

2 IN 1 Toddler Gift Set

Baby Shark Mask Party

Baby Shark Combo Pack

String Art

Battle Of Signs

Mia in Sari

Aquarium 300 Pieces Puzzle

Macaws 300 Pieces Puzzle

Wild Animals 300 Pieces Puzzle

Wild Life 300 Pieces Puzzle

English Alphabets Uppercase Wooden Piece Puzzle

Fruits Wooden Piece Puzzle

Body Parts Wooden Piece Puzzle

Numbers Wooden Piece Puzzle

Vehicles Wooden Piece Puzzle

Panthera Tigris 1000 Piece Puzzle

Space 1000 Piece Puzzle