Funskool launches exclusive range of toys, this summer.

Hyderabad, April 24, 2023: Funskool India Ltd, India’s leading toy manufacturer has launched a marvellous mix of entertaining and educational toys this summer. With over 15 new products being introduced from Funskool’s homegrown brands- Giggles, Games, Fundough, Handicrafts and Play & Learn. These include Betty the Butterfly, My First Pony – Ride On, Rummikub, Tateru, Word Build, Nail Design Studio, Little Florist, Foam Vehicles and Noodle Party. These toys have been designed keeping in mind the new-age requirements of the children – physically and emotionally. The toys will increase the physical abilities, better balance and coordination, and motor skills of the children, apart from encouraging creativity.

Commenting on the launch of the new products for summer 2023, R. Jeswant, CEO, of Funskool India said, “In this age of technological invasion, keeping the child positively occupied is the biggest challenge. There should never be a choice between a physical toy and a digital device. Our physical toys from Funskool focus on edutainment. These toys will help the child develop cognitive, physical, social and emotional skills. The child is sure to be spoilt for choice with Funskool toys. The new range of toys are indigenously developed and manufactured in line with the Atma Nirbhar vision of India. Funskool will continue to play a key part in the development of children through the launch of these new high-quality toys and games.”

The new products introduced are –

Giggles: Betty the Butterfly push-along toy is ideal for children over 18 months of age. This toy will help in developing the motor skills, stimulates senses and encourages curiosity and discovery in children.

My First Pony – Ride On: The ride-on toy lets children gain sense of direction along with gaining muscle strength. The 3-in-1 Deluxe Play Gym and Star Links are now available in a new colour scheme and deluxe packaging.

FunDough : Noodle Party, Dino Ville and Roll & Stamp are apt for children above 3 years. The Fundough play-sets will give an opportunity for the kids to extrude noodles, mould dinosaurs and create textures & patterns. These three new products are sure to keep children entertained for hours while cultivating their skills in the most entertaining way possible.

and are apt for children above 3 years. The Fundough play-sets will give an opportunity for the kids to extrude noodles, mould dinosaurs and create textures & patterns. These three new products are sure to keep children entertained for hours while cultivating their skills in the most entertaining way possible. Games: Rummikub , ideal for children above 7 years, is as different as the combination of moves one chooses to play. Tateru is for children above 8 years and demands a perfect mixture of skill and strategy. Word Build , a simple two-player game, apt for children above 6 years, helps them form words while blocking the opponent from doing so.

, ideal for children above 7 years, is as different as the combination of moves one chooses to play. is for children above 8 years and demands a perfect mixture of skill and strategy. , a simple two-player game, apt for children above 6 years, helps them form words while blocking the opponent from doing so. Handy Crafts: The Nail Design Studio, ideal for children above 7 years, is a DIY kit which helps children learn basic to advanced nail techniques and different application processes. The Little Florist, for children above 6 years, will teach them to assemble flowers and let them learn interesting facts about flowers. The Foam Vehicles set will let the child have fun and build 6 amazing vehicles.

Apart from these, upgraded versions of Dino- Pets-Aquatic-Birds- 4 in 1 puzzle, My Memorable Moments 4 in 1 puzzle, Peppa Pig Numbers Puzzle 1-20, My Mia – Fashion Doll and My Mia – Photographer Doll and Chhota Bheem 8-in-1 combo pack with action figure toys of the characters from the cartoon series, will also be available in the stores.