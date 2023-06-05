Furlenco’s Environmental Commitment: Building a Green Future, One Furniture Piece at a Time

National, 05 June 2023: In line with the theme of World Environment Day this year #BeatPlasticPollution, Furlenco – India’s leading furniture and lifestyle brand – pledges to completely eliminate the use of one-time plastic packaging material by 2025 as part of the ongoing efforts to reduce plastic pollution and promote sustainability. Furlenco has started using reusable packaging materials, as its contribution towards a more sustainable and eco-friendly future.

With its strong focus on sustainability, Furlenco has implemented various initiatives for more than a decade to minimize its environmental impact and help promote a circular economy in the retail industry. Among the initiatives, Furlenco’s furniture refurbishment program has transformed how furniture is manufactured, used, and repurposed. By refurbishing its products for up to six cycles, Furlenco significantly extends the lifespan of each item, thereby reducing its carbon footprint.

Furlenco provides a basket of access for consumers where they can rent or buy new or refurbished furniture and appliances. As part of the refurbishment process, they meticulously inspect and categorize all products at their warehouse. Furlenco ensures that refurbished products meet the highest quality standards before being listed on its website, ready to serve the next delighted customer.

Water conservation is another key aspect of its sustainability efforts. The Company has implemented advanced filtration and recycling systems for water used to wash appliances and goods, resulting in an impressive 70-75% water usage reduction. This remarkable achievement has been successfully implemented in major cities such as Bangalore, Mumbai, and Delhi NCR. The organization is also working on building state-of-the-art sustainable & eco-friendly infrastructure across its offices & warehouses in India, with provisions for harnessing solar & wind energy.

Furthermore, Furlenco’s 100% scrap scavenging initiative helps salvage and reuse components from damaged goods. This novel approach contributes to resource conservation while offering customers high-quality, well-maintained furniture at affordable prices.

Ajay Agarwal, Chief Operations Officer, Furlenco, stated, “At Furlenco, we remain wholly committed to sustainability and environmental responsibility. We believe collective efforts are necessary to address our planet’s environmental challenges. That’s why we have integrated sustainable practices into every aspect of our Company, with Furlenco leading the sustainable movement in our industry. These efforts are focused on contributing to the global fight against plastic pollution – one of the most pressing environmental issues of our time. We are hopeful our efforts will inspire others in the industry to prioritize sustainability and join us in building a greener future.”

Furlenco is dedicated to offering innovative and sustainable furniture solutions that empower individuals to create beautiful green living spaces while minimizing their ecological footprint and ensuring a better future for generations to come.