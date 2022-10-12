Furnitech Seating Systems partners with JD Institute of Fashion Technology to Showcase its eco-luxury range, Casa Meraki

Pune; 12th October 2022: Furnitech Luxe’s latest offering in the premium bespoke category—Casa Meraki—made its successful appearance in August. The collection was launched and did its first debut at the Index Trade Fair.

Furnitech Luxe’s newest collection Casa Meraki works on the ethos of producing contemporary, high-quality, and consciously designed products. Superior ergonomics and aesthetic components are central to all its designs. The collection is designed using sustainable elements. From wood to fabric, elements used in the making of the product have been consciously selected. The finely crafted bespoke products of Casa Meraki are available in the categories of couches, recliners, arm & bar chairs, lounge seating, coffee tables, beds, and art pieces.

Being sustainable and conscious about the environment is very important for Furnitech Seating Systems, and in an effort to reduce wastage they have provided raw materials to the JD Institute of Fashion Technology to create the bow, Best of Waste collection using the signature Casa Meraki prints and fabrics. In the future, the brand also plans on coming up with a line of wallets, pouches, bags, etc to ensure minimal wastage of any resources used by them. The proceeds of this range of products will be going to charity.