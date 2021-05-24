Furniture Connectors and Accessories by Häfele

Cabinets and furniture units are essentially carcasses given form, functionality and life. The said functionality is achieved by using precise furniture hardware. There is more to hardware than them being veiled essentials for building efficient furniture. They are those crucial details that shape your entire furniture aesthetics and hence must be chosen wisely.

Häfele understands this need for detail and presents to you a diverse range of furniture hardware and accessories. Silently delivering strength, stability and function, the Furniture Hardware Range by Häfele guarantees long-lasting results, and consists of: connected cabinet hangers (suspends cabinet units) connectors (enable complete cabinet construction), shelf supports (connect wooden and glass shelves to the furniture unit / cabinet), shelving systems (provide support for free-standing shelves), levellers (align heavy duty wardrobes, bookcases and modular furniture); besides hinges and flap fittings.

Connectors:

TARGET J10 AND J12: TARGET J10 and J12 are structural connecting fitting with high fastening capacity, suitable for mounting with wood dowels. These connectors are ideal solutions for the installation of cabinets in tight spaces. The through-passing hole (in case of J12) or an additional drilling spot on the bottom panel (in case of J10) allows adjustment of the leveller placed underneath with a common allen wrench.

Leveller for TARGET J12 Connector:

INTEGRATO A: INTEGRATO is a complete family of levellers suitable to align heavy duty wardrobes, bookcases and modular furniture. INTEGRATO A is especially adapted for the construction with the connecting system TARGET J12.

Concealed Cabinet Hangers:

LIBRA H1 AND H7: LIBRA H1 and H7 are innovative cabinet hangers and wall plates that are to be installed behind the rear panel with only small cover caps left visible from inside the cabinet. These models also feature an innovative anti-turnover device which ensures fast-locking of the cabinet unit against the wall and is covered by patent.

Shelving System:

TRIADE: TRIADE is a concealed mounting bracket for shelves which have a thickness ranging from 25 to 40 mm. It has been conceived to simplify the shelf installation and comes with a security locking feature which provides you with the option of locking the shelf in place after installation.

Shelf Supports:

PK2: PK2 is a wood shelf support that is slotted into the shelf panel and allows it to be joined to any cabinet side panel with help of side brackets. PK2 can be disassembled just as easily as it is fixed.

UNICO: UNICO is a wood shelf support that can be slotted into the panel by making face borings. The ridged wings on the shelf support hold onto the shelf panel firmly, locking it in place. If you move the sliding clip backwards, the ridged wings retreat thereby releasing the shelf.

PEKI: PEKI is the technical shelf support with a captivating design to lock glass shelves having a thickness of 4 to 10 mm. It consists of a main body which connects the shelf panel with the cabinet side and an upper bracket with grooves which is pushed down into the main body until it perfectly fits the glass thickness.

KUBIC: KUBIC is the locking glass shelf support designed to match the contemporary aesthetic trends of the market. Locking and unlocking of the glass shelf can be carried out manually without any tool. Glass is blocked on both upper and lower side by soft rubber layers and is suitable for glass shelves having a thickness of 4 to 15 mm.

