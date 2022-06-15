Future Generali India Insurance adjudged ‘Best General Insurance employer’ by Great Place to Work

New Delhi, 15 June 2022: Future Generali India Insurance Company Limited (FGII), the general insurance arm of the joint venture between retail giant Future Group and global insurer Generali, has been recognized for its ‘employee centric approach’ and ‘Human Touch’ philosophy, yet again. FGII outshines amidst the ‘General Insurance’ category by emerging as the employer of choice and earning its place amidst the much-coveted list of ‘India’s top 50 best companies’ to work with as per ‘Great Place to Work® Institute’.

FGII’s ambition is to be a ‘Life Time Partner’ to its customers by combining simplicity and innovation with empathy and care along the entire customer journey. They are of the strong belief that customer delight and employee satisfaction go hand in hand, and its ambition of housing strong and happy customer relationships will be delivered through its happy and motivated employees.

Over the last few years, the company has made extensive efforts towards orchestrating an appropriate organisational design aimed at fostering a culture of growth and productivity, a nurturing environment for employees that enables them to realise their full potential and progress in their career aspirations with FGII.

The pandemic stood testimony to some of FGII’s people practices, relevant to the difficult times. Right from prioritizing employee safety, job, and financial security, providing for medical needs to emphasize on mental health for employees and families, the management stayed focused on keeping employees first. The organization ensured that employees were continually engaged and gainfully employed, while they got their increments, bonuses and promotions ,like any other (pre-pandemic) year. Substantial efforts were undertaken to ensure employee connect and well-being which were prioritised through various interventions, like – mental health helpline, Mental health day off on ‘World mental health day’ on 10th October and series of other employee engagement programs to connect employees and families. All this was done maintaining focus on productivity and bringing to market a slew of innovations and industry first’s that resonated positively with its customers, making FGII the fastest growing General Insurance player in India, amidst the top 10.

Anup Rau, MD & CEO, Future Generali India Insurance says, “At FGII, we are a ‘Life Time Partner’ to our employees, first; and each of us collectively deliver this promise, creating customer delight, through their journey with us. Leading with ‘Human Touch’ has been our core guiding principle to ensure employee well-being, growth, and satisfaction, reflecting in all our people actions”.

He further adds “We are delighted to see ourselves at the helm of the industry for being a workplace of choice amidst the general insurance industry. It is humbling to witness the reciprocated trust and faith of our employees. With the backing of the best talent in the industry, FGII is well on its way to mirror this success as among the fastest growing top 10 player in the general insurance space”.