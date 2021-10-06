Future Generali India Insurance appeals people to take mental health seriously through face masks

In line with its commitment to normalizing conversations around mental health and creating awareness on mental health issues, Future Generali India Insurance Company Limited is launching yet another disruptive initiative. Ahead of World Mental Health Day, the company will be launching unique designs of facemasks that carry curated messages on spreading awareness and acceptance of mental health issues.

The facemask has become symbolic of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the company is leveraging its ubiquity to spread awareness on mental health. Each mask will carry a message on the prevention of mental illness while also encouraging people who have a mental illness to speak about their condition. Just as ‘masking’ can help stave off the COVID infection, the correct mental health information can help address the challenges related to the condition.

Anup Rau, MD & CEO, Future Generali India Insurance Company Limited (FGII), said, “While most ramifications of COVID-19 pandemic have been visible, challenges with mental health are going unnoticed. The pandemic has only accentuated an issue that has been plaguing India. Over the years, the number of people suffering from mental health issues in the country has been increasing. If not stemmed, this can metamorphose into an issue of a much larger proportion. Due to the prevailing lack of awareness on mental health issues, societal stigma, and low availability of mental health services, these challenges have been growing. At FGII, we strongly believe that mental health is as important as physical health. Thus, the launch of these masks is in line with our commitment to destigmatizing mental health issues and normalizing conversations on the subject.”

These face masks will be available on Amazon at a nominal price. The proceeds from the sale of these masks will go to the non-governmental organization, Mental Health Foundation India and will be used to conduct mental health awareness and counseling sessions.