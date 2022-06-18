Future Generali India Insurance celebrates Pride month with Flash Mob and Pride parade, lends support to LGBTQIA+ community

Celina Jaitley and Sushant Divgikar grace the event

New Delhi, June 2022: Future Generali India Insurance Company Limited (FGII), the general insurance arm of the joint venture between retail giant Future Group and global insurer Generali, celebrated Pride month in support to the LGBTQIA+ community with a flash mob and Pride parade at its office premises in Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore. The glittering event set in rainbow tone symbolizing the Pride flag was attended by celebrities and LGBTQIA+ icons Celina Jaitley and Sushant Divgikar, along with Future Generali’s management and employees. The insurance company has maintained its stance as a strong ally to the community through its various Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiatives and the Pride month celebration is the latest in a string of empowering events backed by Future Generali.

Pride celebrations at FGII kicked off with a specially curated internal and social media campaign focused on building awareness and acceptance for the LGBTQIA+ community. This spectacular event was aimed at harnessing the Pride month opportunity to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community and build affinity for its members. With the flash mob and celebrity interactions, Future Generali showed its undying solidarity and support for absolute inclusion. For the celebration, the office premises of FGII was dressed in Pride colours. Employees also came dressed in rainbow colours and were presented a celebratory merchandise kit comprising flags, badges and sweet treats.

On the occasion, Mr. Anup Rau, MD and CEO, Future Generali India Insurance, said, “we at Future Generali believe in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, and our efforts are aligned with this vision, be it at the workplace or in the policies we design. We are proud to be staunch allies of the LGBTQIA+ community and will continue to celebrate equality in all our endeavours. Future Generali wishes all its employees, and the world at large, a very happy and empowered Pride month and we look forward to a country where inclusion is the norm and not the exception.”

During the celebration, popular actress and LGBTQIA+ rights advocate Celina Jaitly addressed the employees and advocated the need to being comfortable with who they are and their choices in terms of gender and sexuality. Celina Jaitley said, “Today, the LGBTQIA+ community in India is no longer invisible…people have come out into the open and the society has become more accepting. I believe in a world where we have the freedom to love without discrimination, be it on the basis of caste, sex or religion. All of us, whether or not we belong to the LGBTQIA+ community, should have the freedom to live our lives the way we want, without being questioned by the society. I look forward to a world where we are inspired to love ourselves and explore our real identities, without bias or distinction, and I applaud Future Generali for the initiatives being taken to make this vision a reality.”