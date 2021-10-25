Future Generali India Insurance enters into bancassurance tie-up with Bank of India

Hyderabad: Future Generali India Insurance Company Limited (FGII), the general insurance arm of the joint venture between Future Group and global insurer Generali, has entered into a bancassurance tie-up with the Bank of India (BOI) for further penetration of its general insurance products. Through this alliance, FGII will offer its wide array of best-in-class and innovative insurance solutions to 5084 BOI branches spread across 28 states and 8 Union Territories.

Bancassurance tie-up forms an integral part of FGII’s growth strategy. The company has forged 15 successful alliances with public and private banks to enhance its distribution footprint to date.

Anup Rau, MD & CEO, Future Generali India Insurance, said, “Since 1906, BoI has done yeoman service to the cause of nation-building, and it’s a privilege to serve the institution and its customers. We are delighted with the opportunity to reach out to 70 million BoI customers, present across all states and union territories of our country, through their network of 5084 branches. We look forward to a long-term symbiotic relationship.”