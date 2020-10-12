Future Generali India Insurance rolls out “Total Health Score”

Considering the higher incidence of mental health issues in India, especially during the on-going pandemic, Future Generali India Insurance Company Limited (FGII), announced the launch of an online mental health assessment test – Total Health Score. This unique self-assessment will enable an individual to evaluate the quality of one’s mental well-being. FGII encourages everyone to take their mental health seriously and emphasises that one’s mental health is as important as physical health to be healthy inside out.

The Total Health Score is a questionnaire & API based assessment that is designed by practising therapists and counsellors who understand the early signs of potential mental health issues. Once the individual completes the assessment s/he will be attributed to a score that outlines the current state of his/her mental health. In addition, s/he will have access to self-care content to understand & manage various mental health issues like stress, anxiety, depression and other related concerns. The self-care content is developed by mental health experts especially for Future Generali.

Anup Rau, MD & CEO, Future Generali India Insurance said, “Our objective is to be a lifetime partner for our customers and demonstrate expertise with a human touch. We can only achieve this if we truly understand India’s cultural norms & constraints and enable some difficult conversations. We all know that mental health is considered a taboo. As a brand, we want to steer healthy conversations around mental well-being and change people’s approach towards it. The starting point of this mindset change is to get people to understand that mental health is as important as physical health and give them quantifiable ways to measure it. Hence, we created the Total Health Score, a simple questionnaire and API based score that helps quantify your mental health at the time of taking the test.”

Anyone interested in knowing their health score can take this assessment on FGII’s website or use the FG Insure app.

Link: http://healthinsideout.futuregenerali.in/