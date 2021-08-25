Future Generali India Insurance ropes in Anil Kapoor for its ‘Health Super Saver’ campaign

Future Generali India Insurance Company Limited (FGII) has launched the Health Super Saver campaign to encourage youth to consider their health as their most important asset. The initiative drives home the idea that health is a long-term investment.

The campaign revolves around the company’s comprehensive individual and floater health policy, Health Super Saver. This unique product offers customers 80% off on premium for a claim-free year.

The company has roped in celebrities like the renowned rapper Slow Cheetah and the evergreen actor Anil Kapoor to appeal to the younger audience through an engaging rap song. The song conveys how an individual can earn a return on investment on their most important asset – their health.

Anup Rau, MD & CEO, Future Generali India Insurance Company Limited (FGII), said, “I can’t think of a more appropriate choice than Anil Kapoor, his commitment to fitness is inspiring, he is indeed 64 years young and not 64 years old…”

He added “Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the need and appreciation for health insurance has increased. However, the youth in the country has still not put health insurance on their priority list. They view health insurance as an expense, not an investment. Premiums paid are seen as a “loss” if no claims are raised. With this campaign and our product that caters specifically to this demographic, we have begun to challenge the status quo and aim to bring about a shift in the mindset of the younger population.”

The latest FGII Health Super Saver campaign will run on major OTT platforms, Music Apps, and digital platforms of FGII.