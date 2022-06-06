Future Packaging to redefine India Pharm industry growth: InnoPack Pharma Confex

Mumbai, June 2022: CPhI Conferences India, a division of Informa Markets in India is back with the most influential show, the West Pharma presents 11th Annual InnoPack Pharma Confex slated for 9th and 10th June 2022 at Sahara Star, Mumbai. The show will offer a unique combination of exhibition floor, semi-scientific conferences and a dedicated spotlight for innovations allowing the pharma packaging fraternity to discover the latest trends and revolutionary technologies transforming the packaging industry.

India has multiple challenges and providing best healthcare to a burgeoning population is one of the most critical. Despite improvements in the healthcare sector, chronic diseases are surging at a rapid pace. As per a WHO report, 20% of the country’s population suffers from at least one non-communicable disease and the treatments are estimated to cost India USD 6.2 trillion till 2030. Research and development at pharmaceutical companies has driven the growth of the pharmaceutical packaging market in India.

The Innopack confex is a perfect platform for exhibitors to demonstrate their latest developments in the fields of pharmaceutical packaging, labelling, drug delivery device design and engineering. It will also provide fledgling companies to discover whether their products can match market expectations. The confex also offers myriad content-driven sessions on the entire value chain for packaging of drugs and devices along with extensive networking opportunities and innovative crossover solutions to support capital investment decisions. It will also include Packaging Workshops, a Packaging Leaders Round Table session and the most celebrated India Packaging Awards in its 6th edition. The Confex is expected to draw over 50 exhibitors, 40 speakers & trainers and 100+ nominations for the awards.

Speaking on the announcement of the 11th Annual InnoPack Pharma Confex, Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India said, “We are pleased to announce that the InnoPack Pharma Confex will return to its flagship in-person format with a focus on the pharmaceutical packaging industry which will no doubt facilitate its growth to reach an estimated $3 Billion by 2030, coupled with Government incentives and rebate programs. The Confex will provide the industry stakeholders a unique platform to see a comprehensive range of packaging and processing technologies while also affording them the scope for productive, in-depth discussions with vendors to solve pain points and address challenges.”

The Government of India has introduced the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for encouraging domestic manufacturing and achieving an Atmanirbhar Bharat. The adoption and compliance with regulatory norms in pharmaceutical packaging, along with standards about packaging recycling has bolstered the growth of pharmaceutical packaging market in India. The India pharmaceutical packaging market size was valued at $1434.1 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $3027.14 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.54% from 2021 to 2030.

The event will witness the presence of various Policy Makers, Industry Captains from Associations, Participations of Leaders from top pharma & biopharma companies. It has been well received by both MSMEs and large companies in form of participation and associations. Some of the key delegates include representations from companies such as Aurobindo, Dr. Reddy’s. Zydus, Piramal, Wockhardt, Glenmark, Cipla, GSK, Alembic pharma, Reliance Lifesciences, Macleods pharma, Sanofi, Indoco Remedies, J&J, among others.

The pharma packaging sector in India gained the much-needed impetus to be considered the preferred packaging partner worldwide. The conference agenda intends to accelerate the growth of this industry. The sessions over the two-day conference will be delivered by Vishwanath Swarup, Chief Operating Officer, Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited, Dr. Aravindan Raghavan, Corporate Head – Global Operational Excellence, Syngene International Limited, Sriman Banerjee, Head of Packaging Development & CDE, R&D Pharma Sci, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Rajendra Vidwans, Biopharma Consultant, Ami Polymer Pvt. Ltd., Ravi Kumar, Head-Supply Chain , Johnson & Johnson Pharmaceuticals(Janssen) and amongst other key packaging experts.

Following the Confex, Informa Markets in India is all set to bring in the 7th edition of India Packaging Awards, and continue its legacy of honoring the leaders driving the industry, in the midst of a global audience. Slated for 9th June 2022, the stage is all set and eager to felicitate the best from the Pharma Packaging Industry. The Awards platform will comprise presentations, exclusive product launches, along with the awards and recognition ceremony.