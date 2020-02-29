Future Supply Chain Receives ISO 22000 Food Safety Management System Certification

Future Supply Chain Solutions Limited (FSC) has recently been certified with the ISO 22000 certification, an internationally recognized standard for its Mehsana Cold Storage warehouse in Ahmedabad. The certification ensures that the services meet the needs of customers through an effective Food Safety Management System.

The certification is accredited through Bureau Veritas India Pvt Limited; a 192 year old Paris headquartered Certification Company. Audits were conducted in two phases – Stage 1, which was the documentation Audit and Stage 2, which was a combination of the documentation and on ground process adherence Audit.

Future Supply Chain has State-of-the-art Food Warehouses both Dry and Temperature Controlled, where packaged foods are handled. All its facilities are registered with FSSAI and are subject to local food safety norms. The ISO 22000 certification combines and supplements the core elements of ISO 9001 approach and HACCP (Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points) for Food Safety Management at all levels including Storage and Distribution.

Commenting on the occasion, P V Sheshadri, Chief Executive Officer, Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd. says “I am extremely proud of my team for their achievement, which proves theirs and the company’s commitment to ensuring quality and providing the best possible service to our clients. We are dedicated to constant improvement, development and achieving and maintaining an ISO 22000 accreditation ensures we have the processes and systems in place for this”.

FSC has put in place a structured approach towards Food Safety by implementing – Food Safety Policy, Food Safety Manual and Procedures, HACCP plan, Pre-requisite plans, Operational Pre-requisite plans, Food safety objectives and achievements, Internal Audits and monitoring checklists. All of this is governed by a dedicated Food Safety Team.