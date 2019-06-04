Fwd: “When People Were Having Doubts Over My Capabilities, I Proved Them Wrong,” Says John Abraham

Vidya Balan is one such actress who has been bold and courageous despite seeing so many ups and downs in the initial phase of her career. What helped this new RJ in town to bounce back and reach the heights where she is today is her self-confidence. The talented superstar firmly believes that one can pen one’s own story by overcoming the challenges and failures which come our way in daily life. This time, on her show 92.7 BIG FM’s Muthoot Blue ‘Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho with Vidya Balan’, she brought up issues that affect society as a whole. The actress-turned-RJ spoke about the stardom, which people crave for in today’s digital world, that sometimes comes with certain setbacks. In an engaging conversation with her co-stars John Abraham and Ali Fazal, the actress spoke regarding the gained popularity, expectations from celebrities and lastly, the self-confidence which is required to deal with setbacks of fame and much more.

When asked from John Abraham regarding fame, his lowest point and how he made a comeback, he said, “There were many low points, but the one thing which matters to me is how I made a comeback with self-conviction. There are many people around you who will tell you that you aren’t worth it. But the only person who can tell you your own worth is you yourself. So, self-conviction is very much important. And when people were having doubts over my capabilities, I proved them wrong with the same conviction that ‘I can do it’. This philosophy of pressing forward is a reflection of my life.”

Commenting on the setbacks associated with fame, Ali Fazal said, “This happens often with celebrities when they are being specially targeted on social media. I can recall that once I shared my opinion on a judgement which was out which led to me being continuously trolled for two days followed by death threats on the third day. And, when it comes to my female co-stars, the situation is worse as they get to face almost every day.”

