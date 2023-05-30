FY 22-23 Result: With 30% sales growth, Pansari Group expects 2X rise in the next fiscal year

30th May 2023: Pansari Group, India’s most trusted FMCG brand, reported a remarkable 30% boost in Sales Volume in the fiscal year 2022-2023 on last Saturday. Following its recent expansion in the Western and Southern Indian markets, the brand is sufficiently prepared to successfully establish itself in the FMCG industry across India.

The brand’s 70% sales come from Retail GT which boasts of a vast network of 729+ Distributors and 145,527+ Retailers country wide. This FY Pansari Group saw a massive growth in sales in Uttar Pradesh region and is planning to replicate the success in other states in coming months.

Sharing the growth numbers, Mr. Shammi Agarwal, Director, Pansari Group, said, “The company has witnessed a robust growth in the sales number compared to the previous Fiscal Year. This growth will broaden our brand’s reach while we continue to innovate and deepen our relationship with our customers. Our priority has always been “Sehat Aapki, Vaada Hamaara”, following that, we provide our customers with healthy food selections at reasonable pricing. The FY 2022-23 was essential for our growth as strengthening our presence in the Southern and Western Indian market helped us to build a strong bond with consumers. Currently, we’re exporting to more than 61 countries including Australia, New Zealand, Canada, USA, Hong-Kong, Singapore, South Africa, Seychelles, Kenya, Tanzania, and more. The Pansari Group is committed to providing the best food ingredients to consumers who wish to enjoy homemade food.” He stated.

“Keeping the momentum going from last year, we concentrated on increasing our presence across the range and geographically growing into various regions of India.” Agarwal said

“We recently began participating in regional and global events such as expos and culinary festivals in order to interact with more customers. During these events, we make certain that customers may enjoy our products and make informed decisions about choosing their foods. We are convinced that these actions helped us connect with our customers and paved the way for our success.” he further added

In terms of business expansion, the brand is looking to expand its services in various regions of the nation. Pansari Group never set back to embrace new opportunities. They are always seeking to achieve more through technology and innovation, to keep a close eye on the consumers’ ever-changing wants, and to react quickly to changing conditions.