FY 22-23 Standalone Operational Revenue at 46.79 Cr in Q3 and Consolidated OperationalRevenue at 72.49 Cr in Q3

Bangalore, February 13, 2023:

With 80+ hotels across 50+ locations in India, Royal Orchid Hotels Limited is India’s fastest-growing hospitality chain with a diverse portfolio of hotels. In the last quarter, we have done good business in all locations. Below are the financial details.

Highlights of Q3 FY 22-23V/s Q3 FY 21-22 (Standalone)

• Total operational revenue of Rs. 46.79CrV/s. Rs. 28.57Cr(increased by 63.77%)

• EBIDTA of Rs. 17.36CrV/s. Rs. 8.97Cr(increased by 93.53%)

• PAT of Rs. 8.19CrV/s. Rs. 1.81Cr(increased by 352.48%)

• EPS of Rs. 2.99V/s. EPS of Rs. 0.66

Highlights of Q3V/s Q2of FY 22-23 (Standalone)

• Total operational revenue of Rs. 46.79CrV/s. Rs. 37.56Cr(increased by24.57%)

• EBIDTA of Rs. 17.36CrV/s. Rs. 13.30Cr(increased by 30.52%)

• PAT of Rs. 8.19CrV/s. Rs. 5.92Cr(increased by 38.34%)

• EPS of Rs. 2.99V/s. EPS of Rs. 2.16

Highlights of Q3 FY 22-23 V/s Q3 FY 21-22 (Consolidated)

• Total OperationalRevenue Rs. 72.49Crin V/s. Rs52.78Cr(increased by 37.34%)

• EBIDTA of Rs. 27.75CrV/s. Rs. 19.07Cr(increased by 45.52%)

• PAT of Rs. 15.18CrV/s. Rs. 5.73Cr(increased by 164.92%)

• EPS of Rs5.27 V/s. EPS of Rs. 1.61

Highlights of Q3V/s Q2of FY 22-23(Consolidated)

• Total OperationalRevenue Rs. 72.49Cr in V/s. Rs58.06 Cr(increased by 24.85%)

• EBIDTA of Rs. 27.75Cr V/s. Rs. 20.44Cr(increased by 35.76%)

• PAT of Rs. 15.18Cr V/s. Rs. 9.38Cr(increased by61.83%)

• EPS of Rs 5.27 V/s. EPS of Rs. 3.22

IND-AS 116 adoption led to a notional increase in depreciation and finance cost of Rs. 3.32Crleading to a reduction in PAT by Rs. 0.61Crand has also impacted the debt-equity ratio at standalone level (SA) for Q3 (October to December 22) of FY 22-23.