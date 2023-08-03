FY23-24 Q1 Results: Snowman Logistics registers 48% growth in revenue

Mumbai, 03rd August 2023: During the quarter ended June 30, 2023, Snowman Logistics Ltd recorded revenue of INR. 128.77 Crores as against INR 87.29 Crores for the same period in the previous year, registering a growth of 48%. EBITDA increased to INR 25.42 Crores from INR 21.26 Crores, registering a 20% growth for the same period in the previous year and PAT increased to INR 3.38 Crores from INR 1.89 Crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, registering a growth of 79%.

Pursuant to the approval by the Board of Directors in their meeting held on 1st August 2023, the Company has declared first interim dividend of Rs.1 per equity share for the FY 2023-24.