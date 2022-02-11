Fynd launches a no-code big data ops tool, “Boltic”

Mumbai, February 11th, 2021: After significant success in innovative retail technology with omnichannel solutions, Fynd has now built and launched an enterprise-grade no-code platform – Boltic, to make Big Data Ops easy for tech as well as business users. This revolutionary product transforms the code-intensive task of big data operations into a simple no-code experience. It solves both big & small problems with comfortable ease. From big solutions like building catalogs & data warehouses to automated slack & email notifications based on data insights.

Users can now connect their multiple data sources on Boltic, query & explore the data, apply transformations & create automated pipelines which can push the transformed data to desired destinations like data warehouses, databases, APIs, SaaS products. A free-forever product up to a certain data usage limit allows people to test the feasibility without any payment hassle.

“Every business is now digital and has a huge volume of data. By 2025, the amount of data generated each day is expected to reach 463 exabytes globally. Converting Data to Action is a multi-product, multi-skill journey, and enterprise tools are too expensive for 99% of businesses. By making the process no-code, easy & more accessible to people, Boltic is democratizing data and empowering even those with little to no technical expertise, in making insightful data-driven decisions”. said Farooq Adam, co-founder of Fynd.

Those who deal with multiple data sources know that making use of data obtained from varying sources can be exhaustive, time-consuming, laborious, and often inefficient. Business analysts, developers, or anybody who needs to make regular sense of big data can use Boltic without needing any knowledge about coding that is usually associated with handling bulk information.

With more than 100 pre-built integration choices across databases, cloud applications, SDKs, offline files & more, users can join data from different sources together in one Bolt(pipeline), transform it with a few clicks, automate the whole process and send data/reports/insights directly to either data warehouses or different tools.

It saves time, cost & a lot of energy, for people who are essentially focused on solving bigger problems instead of re-writing the same code again. Quick to process, easy to use & easier to share, people can directly send insights & reports with connected communication channels like Slack, e-mail & many more.

Boltic puts special attention to data security with strong data governance and security features like entity level and column-level access control, identity federation, end-to-end data encryption & audit logs.

A fresh new approach to make data work for you, Boltic has already started to attract developers and non-developers from varying sizes of businesses.