Fynd to hire 1000+ engineers across India, by the end of 2022

Reliance-backed leading omnichannel platform Fynd is looking to recruit engineers across all levels, to work on their innovative tech-driven products.

Mumbai, March 2nd, 2022: Fynd is one of India’s leading technology companies with significant expertise and experience in the retail industry. With rapidly growing verticals in the fields of big data ops, edutech, gaming & crypto among others, there is a lot of space for new talent in the organization.

With more and more brands connecting with the company, the demands for its tech solutions have been on the rise. Over the years, Fynd has experienced consistent growth in the market with the help of its innovative solutions and tech-driven approach. Hence, plans to expand an already existing portfolio of offerings along with exploring newer avenues are in place.

“Last year, we recruited 280+ people, and this year the goal is to hire more than 1000 talented engineers who are looking to work with the latest technology. From freshers to experts & leaders, we are looking for passionate people who want to innovate, create & refine. We have adopted a hybrid work model and are looking for amazing people from across the country” said Farooq Adam, co-founder of Fynd.

Fynd’s people-first and knowledge-sharing culture stands out in the industry, and the company is on the hunt for dedicated professionals who can upskill, grow and be a part of a tech revolution.

New members can expect to look forward to a truly great list of perks and benefits. Flexible work hours, retention pay, life & health insurance, and even workcations, all this and more is in store for all Fynd members.

“Fynd provides a very flexible & friendly working environment for its members so they can thrive and achieve great things with us. Since we have clear goals for the future, we will also have more regional offices pan India to make workplace resources accessible to new members as we continue our hybrid style” said Nishigandha Shendge, HR Manager at Fynd.

The hiring process is already underway and there are a lot of opportunities for people of varied academic and professional backgrounds at Fynd. The recruitment will continue as the company scales up and expands its presence across the country and steps into global waters.

About Fynd

Fynd is the largest omnichannel platform and technology company in India, helping retail businesses expand and thrive by growing market influence. The company identifies and caters to the problems of consumers by providing specific & elegant solutions that benefit people and businesses. Rooted in technological innovation and backed by Reliance, Fynd also has products in machine learning, AI, big data processing, gaming, learning, and more.