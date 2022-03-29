Fynehand to invest over USD $ 1 million in AI talent marketplace, FlexC

New Delhi: Flexi, an AI Talent Marketplace today, announced that it has raised funds from Fynehand in the Pre-Series Funding round. Fynehand will be investing over USD $ 1 million in the AI talent marketplace. Siddharth Raisurana from Fynehand has come on board. He is the former COO of ABC Consultants and currently is the Founder and Managing Director of FyneHand.

The company will be using the funds to accelerate the business horizons, for the expansion of the agency network and industry verticals beyond IT and BPO like Consumer Tech, BFSI and Retail. It also intends to invest in technology platforms to give a better user experience to its clients and Integrate various services including offline video interviews, assessments, BGV etc to create a complete ecosystem.

FlexC is an AI-driven talent marketplace for organisations to hire and manage their Hybrid Workforce. It acts as an uber for recruitment for its 150+ clients through its 200+ agencies and 25K+ professional network.