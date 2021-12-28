Fyp, a fintech platform enters into a strategic collaboration with DreamFolks

FypMoney app for Gen Z between 11-21 years of age group aims to promote digital transactions and practical knowledge of money management. This new era way of payment method from cash to digital can bridge financial literacy and raise responsible and independent youth to take on the world.

It is always witnessed that during family trips, while parents have access to Free Lounge services on their existing debit/credit cards, teenagers are often left because of them not having free access to lounges. We have collaborated with DreamFolks to bring airport services access to teenagers. Now they will also be able to access Airport Lounge and enjoy other airport services like F&B, Airport Transfer, Meet & Assist etc.

Kapil Banwari, Founder and CEO, Fyp said, “We are targeting one million users by the end of this financial year adding that the company will raise more cash by the end of 2021 to achieve its three-year plan of procuring five million users. With our partnership with DreamFolks, our aim is to enhance our offerings on our cards so that teenagers can have the best benefits on their Fyp cards.”

DreamFolks is a Global Airport Services Provider with 1000 plus touchpoints in 100 plus countries, operating India’s largest Lounge Access Program supported by cutting-edge technology. We are delighted to give Gen Z access to DreamFolks tailored solutions to make their travel more enjoyable.

FypMoney app helps in financial concepts among teens at an early age through in-app gamification features and bite-sized content (blogs, videos, fun facts, etc). With a user-friendly interface and top-notch safety, it’s extremely easy for parents and teens to use Fyp and make secure payments smoothly without any hassle.