Fyp, Neobank for Teenagers ties up with upcoming movie 83 for a cross-promotional deal

Mumbai, December 25, 2021: Fyp, Neobank for Teenagers, one of India’s growing numberless prepaid card services for teenagers announced its association with the upcoming movie 83 for a cross-promotional deal. The movie is based on the historic 1983 world cup win. The TVC for the association will be launched today, online and on OTT platforms.

The association is symbolic of the breakthrough that Fyp aims to bring by raising financial literacy amongst teenagers and helping them become responsible and independent. Fyp believes the inclusion of mindful financial literacy at an early age is vital for children to learn the basics of financial management.

“Financial literacy and money management has become an important component of life. At the same time, it is a gap left unattended in our education overall, which results in lack of confidence in managing finances among young professionals when they first start a job and makes them prone to misguided investment decisions. The main motto of Fyp is to raise financially responsible and independent teens. We wish to bridge the financial literacy gap among teenagers by giving them exposure to digital payments and through built-in features in the Fyp app.”, said Kapil Banwari, Founder and CEO, Fyp.

“Through this association, we are aiming at introducing the brand to newer consumers and induce brand trials”, he added.

Sameer Chopra, Head of Marketing, Reliance Entertainment added, “With this collaboration, we intend to reach out to all the young movie fanatics & inspire them to never give up. Back In 1983, the Lord’s Cricket Ground witnessed 14 men beat the twice over World Champions West Indies, putting India back onto the cricket world stage. With this association, we hope that the millennials & Gen Z’s always aspire to keep striving for glory!

“It is a bold step taken by Fyp to associate itself with 83. It will definitely create huge excitement among the teens and the parents to know more about Fyp which will help in amplifying the brand awareness,” says Deepak Patel Co-founder of ANEE’s Media the agency responsible for the association.

FypMoney app helps in financial concepts among teens at an early age through in-app gamification features and bite-sized content (blogs, videos, fun facts, etc). With a user-friendly interface and top-notch safety, it’s extremely easy for parents and teens to use Fyp and make secure payments smoothly without any hassle.

Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films present 83, a Kabir Khan Films Production. The film is produced by Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Sajid Nadiadwala, Sheetal Vinod Talwar, Reliance Entertainment and 83 Film Ltd. 83 is directed by Kabir Khan. A Reliance Entertainment and PVR Pictures release slated this Christmas on 24th December 2021 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.