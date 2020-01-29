G-Shock India carries its #ChallengeTheLimits messaging forward with the “Live Unstoppable” campaign

Today’s youth and millennials believe in living their life to the fullest and exploring the unexplored. Despite the obstacles that come in their path, they are bold and courageous and do not stop from pursuing their dreams. Following the success of #ChallengeTheLimits, G-Shock from the house of Casio has extended the campaign with a greater fun element. Titled as Live Unstoppable, the new campaign showcases the brand ambassador Tiger Shroff flaunting his signature kick move encompassing the sub-culture of brand with vibrancy and robustness.

Brand G-Shock has always resonated with people who are creative, bold and unafraid- especially rappers, EDM artists and rock metal bands. The new campaign has been inspired by the likes of them, and the brand messaging also portray an equal level of quirk and fun element in it. Tiger Shroff has been made the face of the campaign, following his constant flexibility and courage to kick off every challenge with zeal and emerge as a hero.

Kulbhushan Seth, Vice President, Casio India commented, “We are delighted to announce a new campaign that resonate with the vibe of all G-Shock fans. G-Shock as a brand has always been synonymous with strength, and with the Live Unstoppable campaign, we are bringing together toughness with style. With Tiger Shroff on board, we are confident that people are going to embrace the campaign with the same love, as ChallengeTheLimits.”

Actor Tiger Shroff also commented, “This is my second campaign association with G-Shock and the feeling is extremely special. I am extremely grateful with the kind of love that #ChallengeTheLimits has received from G-Shock fans, and we really did have a lot of fun while shooting for the Live Unstoppable campaign as well. I sincerely hope that all the G-Shock fans get inspired by this campaign and accept it with more fervor and enthusiasm.”

The G- shock watches come in wide ranges with latest technologies like gravity master, mud resistance and triple sensor. It is about the strength, toughness and coolness of the users. The campaign showcases the same enthusiasm with which Tiger had started-off his career in film industry.