G SQUAR Bets Big On Plotted Development

Chennai, July 22, 2021: G SQUARE, South India’s largest land aggregator, today announced the launch of G SQUARE Sunnyvale, a gated community of 7 approved RERA residential plots at Sunrise Avenue, Neelankarai, ECR.

The company intends to promote fully developed and self-contained plots meeting international quality and standards, at prime ‘on road’ locations in and around Chennai and Coimbatore.

Set in a green, peaceful ambience with manicured landscapes, G SQUARE Sunnyvale is an amalgamation of freedom to create one’s unique dream home. This residential gated community will comprise of well demarcated plots of 2,508 sq. ft. to 4,088 sq. ft.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. N. Eshwar, Chief Executive Officer, G SQUARE said, “G Square Sunnyvale is the only approved plotted villa community project available in Neelankarai. For people looking to buy their own lands in location like Adyar and Besant Nagar, this comes at half the cost of the same. The property is located Just 5 mins from Thiruvanmiyur with easy connectivity.

G SQUARE Sunnyvale comes with black top internal roads, adequate street lights. This RERA registered property is a ready to construct gated villa community with CMDA approvals and comes with clear titles.

G SQUARE Sunnyvale boasts of a cosy, upscale neighbourhood that has some of the best schools, colleges and hospitals in the city. Also with departmental stores, shopping hubs, pharmacies and restaurants in close proximity, the location truly provides for a life of convenience. The place is well connected and easily accessible from and to any part of Chennai. With the beach at walking distance and landmarks like Prarthana Drive-in and VGP Golden Beach close by, there is no dearth of entertainment around G SQUARE Sunnyvale.

The plots are CMDA approved, RERA registered and come with clear titles. Prices start at INR 1.7Cr/-.

For more information visit www.gsquarehousing.com

RERA No: TN/29/Layout/0230/2021 | www.tn.rera.gov.in

About G SQUARE

G SQUARE is South India’s largest and a highly experienced land aggregator with acres of land parcels. With the company’s keen sense of focus and an eye for detail, it is able to identify lands at the right time and offer it to buyers (individuals and organisations) in a hassle-free manner. G SQUARE takes pride in having an absolutely clean slate by analysing every aspect and compliance. The company has delivered over 1,000 acres of land so far and have a prestigious clientele, including major players like Murugappa Group, JK Tyres, IndiaBulls, CEAT, ELGi etc. G SQUARE is now committed to provide plots in the perfect location, of perfect size, at the perfect price with perfect legal documentation. The company’s aim is to ensure that buyers experience plot perfection.