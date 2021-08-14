G Square Acquires lands for 160 Crores in ECR

Chennai: G SQUARE, South India’s largest land aggregator and plot promoter, today announced its acquisition of three properties- 2 in Neelankarai and 1 in Kovalam, ECR for a total of 160 Crores

The company has already been instrumental in promoting fully developed and self-contained ready-to-construct plots meeting international quality and standards, at prime ‘on road’ locations in and around Chennai and Coimbatore.

The properties located in Neelankarai and Kovalam will soon be intended for plotted development and will be sold as residential and commercial plots. The first property, G Square Beach Walk located on Neelankarai, ECR main road is about 5.4 acres is conceptualized approximately into plots of one ground each. Price for a 1 ground plot starts from 2.25 Cr, the second property, G Square Seawoods located on Sandeep Avenue, Neelankarai is of about 2.3 acres is approximately into plots of one ground each. Price for a 1 ground plot starts from 2.1 Cr. G Square Prestige in Kovalam comprises residential plots ranging from 600 sqft to 2400 sqft and commercial plots starting from 3600 sqft.

ECR has become the most sought-after location in Chennai with the proposed road widening and the connectivity from OMR to ECR. G Square’s recent 3 project launches in ECR had a tremendous response with more than 80% being sold establishing the desire for the locale.

Also, Because of the pandemic people are looking to live in the independent houses than the apartment community due to the complexities in the apartment living. These projects will help people realize their dream of living independently but in a secured gated community.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. N. Eshwar, Chief Executive Officer, G SQUARE said, “G Square is very excited with this new property acquisition in the ECR. The acquired 2 properties in Neelankarai will be the only one ground approved plot available in ECR before Akkarai which means that plots in ECR will now be available from 2 Crs onwards. The kovalam project is located bang on the main road and opens doors to a fantastic commercial opportunity and affordable residential property.

The three projects soon to be RERA registered and CMDA approved will be developed in ready-to-build villa & commercial plots and will come with 24×7 CCTV security, 5 years free maintenance, blacktop internal roads and share a cozy, upscale neighbourhood that has some of the best schools, colleges, and hospitals in the city. Also with departmental stores, shopping hubs, pharmacies, and restaurants in close proximity, the location truly provides for a life of convenience. The place is well connected and easily accessible from and to any part of Chennai.