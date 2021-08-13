G Square Acquires Lands for a total of 160 Crores in ECR

G SQUARE, South India’s largest land aggregator and plot promoter, today announced its acquisition of three properties- 2 in Neelankarai and 1 in Kovalam, ECR for a total of 160 Crores

The company has already been instrumental in promoting fully developed and self-contained ready-to-construct plots meeting international quality and standards, at prime ‘on road’ locations in and around Chennai and Coimbatore.

The properties located in Neelanakarai and Kovalam will soon be intended for plotted development and will be sold as residential and commercial plots. The first property, G Square Beach Walk located on ECR Main Road of about 5.4 acres is planned to be conceptualized approximately into 60 plots where one ground of plot starts from 2.25 Cr, the second property, G Square Seawoods located on Sundeep Avenue, Neelankarai is of about 2.3 acres is planned to be conceptualized into 24 plots where one ground of plot starts from 2.1 Cr. The single property G Square Prestige in Kovalam comprises residential plots ranging from 600 sqft to 2400 sqft and commercial plots starting from 3600 sqft and is planned to be conceptualized to 250 plots.

ECR is the most sought after location in Chennai with the road widening and the proposed connectivity from OMR to ECR in place the need to buy in ECR is increased.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. N. Eshwar, Chief Executive Officer, G SQUARE said, “G Square is very delighted with this property acquisition in two different locations, this signifies our expansion in the ECR. The acquired properties in Neelankarai will be the only one ground approved plot available in ECR before Akkarai which means that plots in ECR are available to buy starting from 2 Crs onwards. This acquirement will also open doors for a lot of people to buy their own plots in Neelankarai and Kovalam, ECR.”

Because of the pandemic people are looking to live in the independent houses than the apartment community due to the complexities in the apartment living. These projects will help people realize their dream.

The three projects soon to be RERA registered and CMDA approved will be developed in ready-to-build villa & commercial plots and will come with 24×7 security, 5 years free maintenance, blacktop internal roads and share a cozy, upscale neighbourhood that has some of the best schools, colleges, and hospitals in the city. Also with departmental stores, shopping hubs, pharmacies, and restaurants in close proximity, the location truly provides for a life of convenience. The place is well connected and easily accessible from and to any part of Chennai.