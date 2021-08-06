G square bets big on plotted development in coimbatore with plotted project opp.Gem Hospital

G SQUARE, South India’s largest land aggregator, today announced the launch of G SQUARE Blue Crest, a plotted gated community of 33 residential and 4 commercial plots at Krishnaswamy Nagar, Coimbatore.

G Square has been instrumental in promoting fully developed and self-contained ready-to construct plots meeting international quality and standards, at prime ‘on road’ locations in and around Chennai and Coimbatore.

Set in a green, peaceful ambiance with manicured landscapes and pristine surroundings, G SQUARE Blue Crest is an amalgamation of freedom to create one’s unique dream home or business and commercial facility in the heart of the city. It is the only gated plot community in the city with DTCP approval and RERA registered. The 9.5 acres is bifurcated into 33 residential plots ranging from 6.3 cents to 30 cents and 4 commercial plots ranging from 43 cents to 94 cents. The project comes with 24×7 CCTV Security, 5 years free maintenance, blacktop internal roads, street lights and extensive landscape.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. N. Eshwar, Chief Executive Officer, G SQUARE said, “G Square is proud to bring its first project in Coimbatore. We believe in giving customers, plots in the most that sorted out city locations. This is unique by itself as it gives them an opportunity to construct independent houses as they wish and in the location they want.”

G SQUARE Blue Crest boasts of a cozy, upscale neighbourhood that has some of the best schools, colleges, and hospitals in the city. Also with shopping malls, hospitals and restaurants in close proximity, the location truly provides for a life of convenience. The place due to its closeness to Trichy Road, Avinashi, and Race Course is well connected and easily accessible from and to any part of Coimbatore.