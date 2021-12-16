G Square Launches G Square OMR One at Siruseri, Bang On OMR

South India’s largest and most experienced land aggregator and plot promoter, today announced the launch of OMR ONE at Siruseri. OMR ONE, located Bang on Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) right next to Siruseri SIPCOT, is Siruseri’s first approved plotted development project.

G Square OMR ONE Phase 1 comprises 98 residential plots spread over 3.85 acres of land in a gated community with world-class amenities.

Commenting on the launch of OMR ONE, Mr. Eshwar N., Chief Executive Officer, G Square said, “G Square OMR ONE in line with G Square’s constant endeavours towards giving our buyers the plot perfection experience. We believe and specialise in offering only premium plots in prime ‘on road’ locations at the best prices, which by itself is a unique proposition. We are happy to be bringing the ‘perfect plot’ culture to OMR, and Siruseri in particular. Be it location, appreciation or lifestyle, OMR ONE has it all. The presence of several MNC giants has made the entire zone an aspirational residential cum investment destination. And with good schools and colleges around, it promises to be an opportunity to build a great lifestyle.”

SALIENT FEATURES

98 residential plots on 3.85 acres located in Siruseri (Bang on OMR)

Situated right next to Siruseri SIPCOT

7 mins. from Sholinganallur Junction

2 mins. from Navalur Junction

5 years’ free maintenance

24×7 CCTV surveillance

Ready to construct villa community

Perfect documentation

Well laid blacktop internal roads with street lights

DTCP approved and RERA registered plots

Set in a green, peaceful ambience with manicured landscapes and pristine surroundings, OMR ONE is an amalgamation of freedom to create one’s unique dream home at a residential cum commercial hub. OMR ONE is the only gated plot community on OMR with DTCP approval and RERA registration. The project comes with 24×7 CCTV Security, 5 years’ free maintenance, blacktop internal roads, street lights and an extensive landscape.

G Square OMR ONE boasts of a cosy, upscale neighbourhood that has some of the best schools, colleges and hospitals. Also with shopping malls, hospitals and restaurants in close proximity, the location truly provides for a life of convenience. It’s well connected to ECR and GST Road and is easily accessible from and to any part of Chennai.

Plot sizes at OMR ONE range from 600 sq. ft. to 2400 sq. ft.