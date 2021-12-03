G Square launches G Square Springfields…

Coimbatore: After the successful launches of G Square Blue Crest (Phases I & II) and Manchester, G Square, South India’s largest land aggregator, today announced the launch of G Square Springfields, a gated plot community. Springfields comprises of 186 residential plots ranging from 2 to 7 cents; and 7 commercial plots ranging from 4 cents at Sulur (just 1 minute away from Trichy Road).

G Square has been instrumental in promoting fully developed and self-contained ready-to construct plots meeting international quality and standards, at prime ‘on road’ locations in and around Chennai and Coimbatore.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Eshwar N., Chief Executive Officer, G Square said “We are overwhelmed with the phenomenal response that we have received for our earlier projects – Blue Crest & Manchester. The response actually exceeded our own expectations. It’s good to see people in Coimbatore adapting to the ‘plot perfection’ culture that we have brought into the city with our projects. It shows that there was a clear need gap between what a buyer was looking for in terms of a plot, and what was being delivered and the way in which it was being delivered. We are happy to have filled the gap and brought about a positive change in the way plots were being bought and sold in the city. Springfields, our third project in the city comes with the same promise of ‘plot perfection’ in every aspect.”

The main USP of G Square Springfields is that its located inside the city at Sulur also its inside the budget, the starting price for Elite plots at Springfields is INR 16 lakhs; INR 24 lakhs for Premium plots; INR 35 lakhs for King sized plots; and INR 4-cr for Commercial plots.

For any discerning buyer, there are 5 good reasons to buy a residential plot at G Square Springfields…

1) Just 1 minute away from Trichy Road

2) 2o+ world class amenities

3) Higher appreciation potential

4) Only DTCP approved gated plot community

5) Plug-n-play plots with water and electricity connection to individual plots

AMENITIES

1. Outdoor basketball court

2. Tennis court

3. Pergola with seating

4. Outdoor badminton court

5. Kids play area

6. Aroma garden

7. Amphitheatre

8. Hammock garden

9. Palm promenade

10. Reading plaza

11. Family lawn

12. Giant board games

13. Hopscotch games

14. Outdoor gym

15. Seating area

16. Senior citizen park

17. Reflexology pathway

18. Yoga pavilion

19. Fountain

20. Meditation area

21. Jogging track

and many more.

Set in a green, peaceful ambiance with manicured landscapes and pristine surroundings, G Square Springfields extends the freedom to create one’s unique dream home at a premium location in the city. The project comes with 24×7 CCTV Security, 5 years’ free maintenance, blacktop internal roads with street lights and extensive landscape.

G Square Springfields boasts of a decent neighborhood that has some of the best schools, colleges and hospitals in the city. It’s well connected and easily accessible from and to any part of Coimbatore.