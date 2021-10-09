G-square Recognizes Channel partner Excellence 2021

G SQUARE South India’s largest and most experienced land aggregator and plot promoter have announced the winners of its Channel partner award “Channel partner Rewards and Recognitions 2021”, recognizing the accomplishments of top-rated channel partners who excelled in the real estate market with respect to G Square who have shown a strong dedication to customer satisfaction and revenue growth. These partners have a strong track record of selling solutions. Mr. Eshwar N., Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Thiyagrajan Sales Head, G SQUARE Realtors Private Limited, were the honorary guests at the award ceremony.

Around 180 channel partners have helped the company grow, and they were a major source of 2431 leads, 120 site visits, and 16 units sold. G SQUARE views channel partners as a proven and significant source of growth, and they are typically the first step in bringing the company’s industry-leading innovation to market. The channel partner programme includes a variety of training sessions, project management, Facebook marketing, and sales support.

The 2021 Channel Partner Awards honour selected partners in Chennai and Coimbatore from across the entire ecosystem for their outstanding performance, commitment to customer excellence, and focus on growth, innovation, and creativity.

Mr. Eshwar N., Chief Executive Officer, G SQUARE Realtors Private Limited said “‘it’s always exciting to present the awards to the winners. We congratulate all of our Channel partner award winners. They exemplify the commitment, innovation, professionalism, and competence that enable G SQUARE to achieve remarkable results. Every year, the channel encounters new problems and possibilities, but “during a challenging year with the pandemic, our partners were persistent in growing business and solving solutions, Our goal is to become a leading solution supplier. With our Unified Partner Program, we’re committed to a long-term investment strategy to ensure that our strategic partners have profitable development prospects to keep doing what they do best: serving customers”.

The Channel partner Rewards and Recognitions 2021” were granted to

§ Stunning supporter-Mr.Senthil Kumar. M.

§ World class victor -Mr.Liya Realty.

§ Dashing Debut-Mr.Mahendran.

§ Iron man-Mr.Muthu Kumar.

§ Mr.Remarkable-Mr.Jayakumar.

§ Customer Magnet-Mr. Mahesh.

§ Star performer-Mr.Remax.

§ Budding star-Mr.Balraj.L.

§ Key contributor of the year-Mr.Vaastu Palanisamy.

§ Business excellence for the year 2021-Mr.Ramesh.

§ Channel King of G-Sqaure-Mr.Senthil Kumar. M.

“These awardees are key channel partners, and G SQUARE congratulates them on this well-deserved honour. Each recipient has made a significant contribution to the company’s success. G SQUARE is excited to keep the momentum going in 2021 and beyond” said Mr.Thiyagrajan Sales Head, G SQUARE Realtors Private Limited