G Villas Manali- New Kid on the Block

Snuggled amid mountains and the river Beas, G Villas located at one of the posh places in Manali and next to Bollywood Actress Kangana Ranuat’s luxurious cottage.

Draped in lush greenery and surrounded with mountains enveloped with white snow, and exceptionally designed abode strive to make this beautiful Homestay G Villas, a perfect destination for newly married honeymoon couples, family and vacation with friends.. The view from here is awe-inspiring nestled between apple trees, tiny fields on one side, and snow covered mountains on the other side. G Villas is located in very upscale and is another luxury places in Manali.

Every single room opens towards snow-capped mountains, Apple orchards and abundant picturesque landscape of the Himalayan village. The super deluxe room has a view of amazing house of Kangana Ranaut’s. This place is endorsed with local design and earthy colours to make your most desired occasional Manali tour memorable. Each room has balcony where visitors can watch the sunset from the comfort of their own room. Being one of the quietest hotels in Manali, this resort offers deluxe to a luxury range of accommodation facilities to let you experience the authentic Himalayan holiday feeling.

If adrenaline surging adventure is what you are on the lookout for, there are opportunities for some adventure sports like rafting, trekking, bir billing, paragliding, Zorbing, downhill cycling and rock climbing as well.

Nearby attractions are Hadimba Temple, Jana Falls, Solang Valley, Gulaba, Rohtang Pass, Manikaran Gurudwara, and River Beas. You can also take a trip to the serene Buddhist monasteries in the vicinity to witness how the monks live.

Freebies include a breakfast buffet , parking and wifi.

More like a hermit’s cottage, G Villas located mountainside and is surrounded by greenery. Located at a distance of 15 minutes from Manali Town Centre, this abode is certainly different from a city-side skyscraper and generates a charming appeal and profound serenity.