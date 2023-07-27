G2 Summer 2023 Report grants companies with User Most Likely to Recommend Badge

G2, a platform for sharing business software reviews, recognized PRNEWS.IO with the User Most Likely to Recommend Badge in its 2023 Summer Report. The badges are awarded by G2 quarterly to the best-performing solutions with high customer satisfaction scores. G2 is the world’s largest and most trusted tech marketplace, and scores products based on reviews gathered from their user community, as well as data aggregated from online sources and social networks.

The User Most Likely to Recommend badge indicates that users often recommend a platform, product, or service. The awards reinforce that PRNEWS.IO is a popular name when it comes to press release distribution and digital PR, as well as their dedication to customer satisfaction and the likelihood of users recommending their solutions to others.

PRNEWS.IO received a total of six badges, reinforcing the depth and breadth of its large marketplace platform, as well as the dedication that the team provides for its customers. Moreover, these badges serve as valuable indicators for potential customers, providing additional information for them to make well-informed decisions when selecting their preferred software solution.

“We are thrilled to earn the User Most Likely to Recommend badge from G2 in their Summer 2023 Report. This badge signifies that our customers highly value PRNEWS.IO as a top-tier sponsored content provider on the G2 review website. We appreciate the trust and positive feedback from our users, as this is a testament to their satisfaction with our platform, and reinforces our position as one of the leading solutions in the industry”, says Alexander Storozhuk, a member of the Forbes Business Council and founder of the PRNEWS.IO platform.

Badges as an indicator of positive feedback

G2 is the technology industry’s most trusted source for customer reviews, used by over 60 million people. The platform combines verified customer reviews, social media opinions, and other online data to help businesses and professionals find software solutions to fit their needs. Their reports give readers a clear picture of the best technology solutions on the market.

The badges are displayed on a company or product’s profile on the G2 platform, serving as an indicator of their positive feedback and success.

Here is what PRNEWS.IO users have said about the platform:

“A large base of websites, many countries, and languages are available, simple and easy interaction, quick and competent support, saves time. PRNEWS.IO saves my time on SEO-link building and offers a convenient and quick way to get publications from websites I want.”

“Too many good outlets and options for advertising. Friendly support, they always help with any question. PRNEWS.IO team saves our time by finding media options and helping with negotiations with authors and editors.”

“PRNEWS has such a wonderful database of opportunities that I can meet all my expectations here. Also, they have an amazing support team that really solves all the issues. While making a deal, PRNEWS.IO protects the client. After having sent the money to the media, you may be sure you will get a publication.”

G2 Summer 2023 Badges awarded to PRNEWS.IO:

Best Support – Native Advertising – Quality Support

High Performer – Native Advertising

High Performer – Press Release Distribution

High Performer – Small Business – Press Release Distribution

Momentum Leader – Press Release Distribution

User Most Likely to Recommend – Press Release Distribution

About PRNEWS.IO

PRNEWS.IO facilitates the seamless sharing of news and stories between companies and journalists, bloggers, and media outlets worldwide. Through its on-demand content marketing platform, businesses can directly purchase spots for their native format articles on over 100,000 reputable news websites across 142 countries, with no hiring process or long-term commitments.

Founded by Ukrainians in Estonia in 2018, PRNEWS.IO operates on a service-as-a-product (SaaP) model, utilizing big data to enable predictable brand communications through media stories. The company is also a service provider of the Estonian government-issued digital identity and status program called e-Residency.

PRNEWS.IO was honored as a winner in the Marketing and PR category at the Go Global Awards last year, solidifying its position as a trusted industry leader.