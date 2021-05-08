G7 CR Technologies Announces World’s first Cloud Rewards Program for Businesses in India

Bangalore, 8th May 2021: G7CR Technologies one of the leading cloud service providers based out of Bangalore, today announced the distribution of reward points as part of the Cloud Rewards program for their existing Cloud Customers. The initiative comes at a time when SMEs, SMBs, start-ups, and even healthcare systems are relying on Cloud Technology to keep their businesses alive in the wake of the pandemic.

The Cloud Rewards System will help G7 CR offer reward points to all its existing clients that can be exchanged for a host of Proactive Cloud support services along with Business enablement services such as meeting Compliance & Statutory requirements on Cloud and building business profiles and many more services. The initiative will help organizations opt for transformative innovations and utilize Cloud services for a much wider approach. The Cloud Rewards program can be utilized by clients based on their Azure usage.

Cloud transformation in India has been happening at a rapid pace even earlier, however, the Covid-19 crisis has accelerated this transformation over the past year. The adoption and advances in technology have brought a modern Cloud environment to the forefront. According to a recent report, the public cloud market growth is expected to grow by 18.4 % in 2021 to a total of $304.9 billion, up from around $257.5 billion in 2020. The Cloud Rewards Program will offer the required skill sets and business enablement services that will aid the adoption of Cloud without investing in developing an internal Cloud practice.

As per data, small and medium enterprises are expected to contribute more than 29% of the $7.9 billion public cloud services market in India in 2024. With such a heavy contribution, companies also need incentives to keep them motivated to invest in the cloud market more than ever before.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Christopher Richard, MD & Chief Cloud Architect, G7CR Technologies India Pvt Ltd., said, “The pandemic has created disruption across businesses and cloud has played a major role in minimizing the impact of the same. The industry has seen the benefits of cloud usages and we want to pass on the benefits to our clients based on their Azure usage. These offers are designed to make our clients experience the best services to expand their businesses. G7 CR works on the model of expansion and with the help of cloud usage and maximum application of cloud services, small and medium level firms can also achieve greater heights easily, rewards offered to their usage will further inspire them to migrate to the cloud and increase the number of services used”.

G7 CR has been recognized globally for its technical capabilities driving cloud success journeys for businesses from industry verticals such as Banking, Insurance, Manufacturing, Healthcare, PSUs, Education, Retail, and IT. The company played a vital role for most of the SMBs, SMEs, and Enterprises in migrating from physical desktops to VDI (Virtual Desktop Infrastructure) on the cloud, in a very short span of time during the pandemic so that SMEs and SMBs can work smoothly from the comfort of their home.

