G7 CR Technologies initiates COVID-19 vaccination drive for employees and their family members

Bangalore, 10th June 2021: Undertaking mega vaccination drive among employees and their family members, G7 CR Technologies, a leading Cloud Services provider based out of Bangalore vaccinated their staff and their family members. Supporting the vaccination drive and its commitment towards providing protection to all its employees and close family members, the company partnered with private hospital which is approved by the government for conducting industrial/workplace vaccinations. Over 68% of the employees and their close family members received Covishield vaccine shots in the first phase. The company plans to vaccinate the remaining employees in the second phase after the lockdown for employees working out of their home town and the remaining who currently have antigens post recovering from COVID will get their jabs when they are ready based on the guidelines.

Firmly believing in giving back to the society, G7 CR Technologies has donated 2 vaccines for each vaccine their employees took for the underprivileged and COVID warriors who have been supporting critical services during the pandemic and the nationwide lockdown. The distribution will be administered by an NGO in Bangalore.

The vaccination drive was completed with a proper plan and guidelines. Each employee was given proper counselling before and after the complete process. Since the pandemic struck, the company has been offering support to its employees and passed on the various benefits to its professional family for a safer and healthy work environment. The company had announced a work from home allowance of INR 18,000 last year with an intent to aid the purchase of UPS and comfortable furniture for their employees to work comfortably from the safety of their home. In addition, the company had also announced the benefit of INR 1 Lakh as hospitalization expenses for COVID related treatment.

Speaking on the vaccination drive, Ms. Jesintha Louis, Director, G7 CR Technologies India Pvt Ltd, said, “We are committed towards our employee’s health and wellbeing. There is an urgent need to vaccinate everyone, specially in the wake of growing concern of the third wave of COVID. We believe that our contribution will help protect our employees and their family members. The second shot of the vaccine will now be administered after 84 days.”

G7 CR has always made sure to continue to extend its support to the employees and their wellbeing. A couple of months ago, the company has also opened one of its exclusive HEalth and HAppiness centers (HE HA) which has a full-fledged Gym, Yoga Station, Day Care for Kids, Gaming Zone, Prayer Area and a Clinic as well.