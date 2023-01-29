Gain More Holiday Shoppers By Running SMS Marketing Campaigns

As a business owner, you want to do everything you can to help your marketing and advertising stretch. One of the marketing methods that is gaining in popularity is SMS campaigns and SMS reminders, which can be run utilizing an SMS API and SMS Gateway. There are many solution providers that help your business enable SMS campaigns, such as Mitto. SMS campaigns also referred to as texting campaigns, allow you to send a text to your customers letting them know about a sale your company may be running or reminding them to come in and shop with your company. Here are a few of the frequently asked questions you may have about running this type of campaign and the reasons you should do so to help attract new customers to your business this year.

Is SMS An Effective Marketing Tool?

SMS texting campaigns are an effective marketing tool. SMS has a 98% open rate, compared to just 24% for email. Texting is a great way to catch the eye of your customers, many of whom check their phones at least once an hour, to help remind them about your business. Additionally, SMS is a great marketing tool because it is affordable. You can have an extensive reach with a small budget, helping you to make the most of your marketing dollars.

Why Should You Utilize SMS Campaigns and SMS Reminders to Attract New Customers?

Heading into 2023, every business is vying for customers’ money. Emails are sent, mail flyers are delivered, ads are placed in newspapers, banners are placed on websites, and keyword marketing is done to draw customers in.

This is in addition to the radio ads, television ads, and banners that you see outside of stores. It is easy for consumers to get overwhelmed and start to block these things out, as they see them over and over. Text messaging is not overdone, and since people look at their texts often, they are more likely to look at a text almost immediately upon it being sent. This helps to increase the chances of consumers seeing your advertisement, which, in turn, may draw in customers.

What Types of New Customers Can You Attract With SMS Campaigns?

One of the most unique aspects of utilizing SMS campaigns and SMS reminders to attract new customers to your business this year is that you can target nearly every type of consumer. This includes the following.

Early Birds

Some shoppers like to plan ahead and get all of their shopping out of the way. You can let shoppers know that you are ready to meet their needs and have a fully stocked store, so they can swing by when they’re ready to make their purchase.

Procrastinators

Procrastinators wait until the last minute to shop, but in doing so, they run the risk of stores running low on inventory. You can target procrastinators by letting them know about last-minute sales you are having and reminding them that your store is completely stocked and ready for them to come and shop.

Bargain Hunters

Bargain hunters love a good deal. You can appeal to bargain hunters by letting them know about a current sale or promotion you are offering, sending them a coupon via SMS messaging, or offering an item of the day or an item of the week to lure these bargain hunters into your store.

How Can You Make Running an SMS Campaign As Easy As Possible?

By now you may be thinking that utilizing an SMS advertising campaign sounds like a good deal, but there has to be a catch. And you may think that this catch may be the ease of sending out messages. However, there is no catch. And with the right SMS gateway and SMS API, sending out SMS messages can be easy.

As you look for an SMS gateway and SMS API, there are many factors you need to consider, such as price, ease of use, and the perks of using a service. Mitto ranks as one of the top messaging tools and can help make running one of these campaigns easy.

The Time Is Now! Run Your Texting Campaign Today!

The new year has begun and it’s time to get a head start on meeting your annual revenue goals. If you are looking to help your customers find the perfect product or encourage them to come to visit your store, now is the perfect time to start utilizing an SMS API and SMS Gateway, such as Mitto, to send out mass text messages and draw customers into your store.