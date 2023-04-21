Galaxy M14 5G with 50MP Triple Camera, Segment leading 6000mAh Battery and 5nm Processor Goes on Sale in India

Gurgaon, India – April 21, 2023: Galaxy M14 5G, Samsung’s latest M series smartphone, goes on sale in India starting today. The stylish, new addition to the popular Galaxy M series comes with segment-leading features that give a superior smartphone experience to tech-savvy Gen-Z and millennial consumers.

Galaxy M14 5G is a Monster 5G device that comes with a 50MP Triple Rear camera and a 13MP Front camera that captures photos with detailed clarity. It also has a 6000mAh battery that lasts up to 2 days and supports 25W Super-fast charging technology. The phone supports 13 5G bands, which allows for lightning-fast download and streaming speeds.

Galaxy M14 5G features a 5nm Exynos 1330 processor that delivers a powerful performance. With up to 12GB of RAM courtesy RAM Plus feature, it allows users to multitask seamlessly. The 6.6” Full HD+ 90Hz display offers an immersive viewing experience and is protected by Gorilla Glass 5, which lets users stay worry free.

Galaxy M14 5G supports Secure Folder for enhanced security & privacy when it comes to storing personal data & applications. Galaxy M14 5G also comes with Samsung Wallet for providing an all-in-one application for storing your financial applications, personal IDs, and other confidential documents.

This device comes with One UI Core 5.1 based on Android 13. Samsung will provide up to 2 generations of OS upgrades and up to 4 years of security updates for Galaxy M14 5G, ensuring users always have the latest features and are always secured.

Memory Variants, Price, Availability and Offers

Designed in three stunning shades – Icy Silver, Berry Blue & Smoky Teal – Galaxy M14 5G will go on sale at 12 noon today. It will be available on Amazon, Samsung.com, and at select retail stores.

As an introductory offer, Galaxy M14 5G will be available at an all-inclusive price of INR 13,490 for the 4+128GB and INR 14,990 for the 6+128GB variant with select bank cards.

Customers can also avail attractive No Cost EMI offers of up to 9 Months while purchasing the Galaxy M14 5G.