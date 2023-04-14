Galaxy Surfactants Awarded Top Exporter at CHEMEXCIL for Outstanding Export Achievements

Mumbai, April 14, 2023- Galaxy Surfactants, one of the leading manufacturers of performance surfactants and specialty care ingredients used in the Home and Personal Care industry, is being conferred with the Excellence and Trishul Awards at the CHEMEXCIL Awards. The company is being bestowed with the accolade for their outstanding contribution towards the export of products from their vast category of product portfolios.

The company exports its products to a range of customers that includes prominent global multinational corporations; regional majors and niche players; enabling Galaxy Surfactants to have a significant footprint since Galaxy Surfactants has become a leading exporter from India true to the spirit of ‘Making in India for the World’.

On winning the award, Mr. K Natarajan – Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer at Galaxy Surfactants said, “We are honored and humbled to receive the Excellence and Trishul awards at the CHEMEXCIL Awards ceremony. These awards are a testament to our commitment to excellence in the Home and Personal Care industry. At Galaxy Surfactants, we are passionate about manufacturing products that cater to the global demand for high-quality performance surfactants and specialty care ingredients. Our focus on R&D practices has enabled us to create innovative products that meet the highest quality standards while also addressing the sustainability challenges facing our industry. We invest heavily in research and development, exploring new frontiers in chemistry to develop novel products that help our customers differentiate themselves in the marketplace. We thank CHEMEXCIL for recognizing our efforts and our team at Galaxy Surfactants for their hard work and dedication.”

Basic Chemicals, Cosmetics & Dyes Export Promotion Council popularly known as CHEMEXCIL is set up by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India with the objective of promoting exports of dyes, chemicals, essential oils, cosmetics, toiletries, etc. from India to various countries abroad. CHEMEXCIL Awards recognizes the outstanding players in the chemical industry who had excelled in their performance.