Galaxy Z Flip4, Z Fold4 Drive Unprecedented Foldables Demand in India with Record-breaking Pre-bookings

Gurgaon, India – September 02, 2022 – Samsung, India’s largest electronics company, received significant pre-bookings for its latest innovative foldable lineup, the Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4. In India, the fourth generation foldables have broken last year’s preorders records, indicating strong interest in the new devices. With the pre-booking phase now over, consumers in India can buy the Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4 across Samsung.com and all leading online and offline retails stores.

“The fourth generation Galaxy Z Flip4 and Z Fold4 have resonated with so many consumers seeking new smartphone experiences that enhance their everyday lives, meeting their productivity and creativity needs. Every year, our latest foldables outsell the previous generation, and the fourth generation pre-book results foreshadow mainstream demand for the foreseeable future. We are delighted to see that consumers have appreciated the new Galaxy Z Flip4, Galaxy Z Fold4 and the ecosystem offers. As the leader in this category, we can’t wait for our customers to get their devices beginning today and experience the latest innovations and refinements on the Galaxy Z series,” said Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

At the close of pre-booking on September 1, Samsung India received a record 100k+ pre-bookings, making Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4 the most popular foldable devices in India yet.

Galaxy Z Flip4 builds on the success of Samsung’s iconic form factor, adding key features, including an upgraded camera experience, a larger battery and expanded customization, while maintaining its ultra-compact design. Galaxy Z Fold4 opens up new possibilities for users by delivering Samsung’s most comprehensive smartphone experience to-date, offering shape-shifting design, immersive and flexible displays and PC-like multitasking features, in addition to advanced camera technology and powerful mobile processors.

Available in Bora Purple, Graphite and Pink Gold colours, Galaxy Z Flip4 is available in 8GB+128GB variant and in 8GB+256GB variant. Bespoke Edition that offers glass colours and frame options will be available on Samsung Live and Samsung Exclusive Stores . Available in Graygreen, Beige and Phantom Black colours, Galaxy Z Fold4 is available in 12GB+256GB variant and in 12GB+512GB variant. Consumers can purchase 12GB+1TB variant exclusively on Samsung Live and Samsung Exclusive Stores.

Customers who purchase Galaxy Z Fold4 will get Galaxy Watch4 Classic 46mm BT. Additionally, customers can get INR 8000 cashback using HDFC credit or debit cards or can avail Upgrade Bonus of INR 8000. Customers who purchase Galaxy Z Flip4 will get Galaxy Watch4 Classic 42mm BT worth INR 31999 at just INR 2999. Additionally, customers can get INR 7000 cashback using HDFC credit or debit cards or can avail Upgrade Bonus of INR 7000.