Gamers rejoice at AOC’s Flex week hosted in collaboration with Red Bull Flick

New Delhi: Globally renowned AOC brand of Monitors belonging to TPV Group, one of the biggest manufacturers of Display Products has announced its collaboration with Red Bull Flick, the ultimate 2v2 CS:GO tournament, national finals of which are taking place this weekend. A week-long celebration is current taking place via a contest called the AOC Flex Week. This contest is running on all AOC India social media platforms from 12th July, 2021 to 17th July, 2021.

TPV Technology India has been a major player in Indian Monitor Market, since its inception in 2001. The organisation offers a wide range of Monitors across all user segments including Gaming Monitors of various sizes with optimal solutions for hard core gamers as well as entry level gamers.

AOC gaming monitors comes with innovative features like Free Sync Technology, faster refresh rates and response time, Game color, Dial Point, Low Blue mode and curved panels that allow significantly better gameplay performances. These monitors are a perfect combination of comfort and exquisite design, keeping the users engaged in an ultra-fast, lag free gaming experience.

With an aim to acknowledge gamers that represent the epitome of expertise in CS: GO, the AOC Flex Week has lined up a series of trivia quizzes and contests where participants can flex their skills and win big. The series of quizzes and contests test expert skills and know-how, including testing out their reaction time and attention to detail of the CS: GO gameplay. The trivia quizzes include “Fact or False” series that present the participants with various aspects of the game, and require them to rely on their game experience to give the correct answers to win prizes.

A utopia for all gamers, the AOC Flex week concludes with players reminiscing their favorite CS: GO moments & sharing it on AOC India social media pages. One lucky participant stands to win the AOC 24G2U monitor, which comes with Full HD IPS Panel and has a refresh rate of 144 Hz at the culmination of the AOC Flex Week.

AOC is also planning to introduce their G Line Curved Gaming Monitor with165Hz refresh rate, for professional gamers in India soon. AOC gaming monitors are available on amazon.com and across leading offline retailers.

Speaking about the association, Mr, Atul Jasra, Business Head India AOC Monitors said “We are very excited about the AOC Flex Week, in association with our partners Red Bull to bring a week-long event that recognizes and celebrates the spirit behind the CS:GO gaming community. AOC recognizes the tactical knowledge and the reflexes that go behind a game like CS:GO and celebrates the great deal of efforts that gamers invest in the entire experience. The AOC gaming monitors are built with precise attention to features like faster refresh rate and response time that help gamers showcase their best gameplay. We hope to bring the whole community together for this event, and provide a platform that understands and rewards these gamers.”