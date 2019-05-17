Gameskraft brings ‘Happy Hours’ offer for Rummyculture players; win exciting cash rewards and bonuses

In a bid to capture a wider audience, Gameskraft, India’s fastest growing gaming company, has come up with a jaw-dropping ‘Happy Hours’ offer for its Rummyculture fans. As part of this ongoing offer, users stand a chance of winning exciting cash rewards and bonuses from Monday to Saturday between 4PM-7PM. On Mondays (Money Making Mondays) and Tuesdays (Mega Win Tuesdays), first 1000 users adding cash above Rs 2000 will get Rs 50 IC and bonus of Rs 200 respectively.

On Wednesdays (Winner Wednesdays) and Saturdays (Super Bonus Saturdays), users can avail flat 50% bonus (up to Rs 4,000) on adding cash above Rs 5,000. On Thursdays, 1st 1000 users adding cash over 500 will get Rs 25 IC, whereas 1st 1000 users adding cash above Rs 1000 will get an extra bonus of Rs 100 on Fridays.

Speaking on the ‘Happy Hours’ offer, Prithvi Singh, Founder & CTO, Gameskraft, said, “We began our journey with Rummyculture in late 2017, and it has emerged as one of India’s most played rummy games within a short period of time. With over 1 million registered users on its website and Android application, Rummyculture has certainly struck a chord with gaming enthusiasts across the country. Through this new offer, we aim to generate more interest in the game and encourage new as well as existing users to add real money to Rummyculture’s platform. We have received overwhelming responses so far, with new users accessing the offer every day.”

As part of the ‘Happy Hours’ offer, around 10K users have availed a total bonus of approximately Rs 50 lakh over the last 30 days, making it a huge success.

Launched in October 2017, Rummyculture is the debut game from Gameskraft. In just a short span of time, it has evolved as India’s fastest growing cash rummy platform, with over 1 million active players on its website and Android application. Offering best-in-class gaming experience with complete digital safety, Rummyculture offers multilingual customer support. Free to register, the platform offers generous welcome bonuses to first-time users.