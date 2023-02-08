Gaming gets even better with AOC’s new gaming monitors featuring HDMI 2.1

HDMI 2.1 delivers increased bandwidth to support higher resolutions and boosted framerates.

Dubai, UAE – 8th February 2023: Gaming display specialist AOC have announced the release of two new gaming monitors, the U28G2X/D and the G4309VX/D, both supporting the new HDMI 2.1 standard for higher resolutions and better framerates. It is now available in the Middle East, these monitors bring blazing-fast refresh rates as well as razor-sharp imagery perfect for mainstream and hardcore gamers.

HDMI 2.1: Expanding the limits of possibility

The new version of this connector features an amazing 48Gbps transmission bandwidth that brings faster refresh rates and higher resolution. HDMI 2.1 also allows gamers to experience 4K 120Hz gaming on the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X. HDMI 2.1 is backwards compatible with all previous versions, meaning that older devices will work with the new port.

AOC U28G2X/D: Brilliant Visuals

The new AOC U28G2X/D delivers the best visuals thanks to its 4K (3840 x 2160) screen resolution. An IPS display provides 178/178 viewing angles without compromising visual quality and colour uniformity. A 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time also eliminates screen blur, perfect for an intense esports tournament.

Moreover, the monitor supports AMD FreeSync Premium, which keeps the monitor’s refresh rate synched with the processor effectively eliminating stuttering and tearing when playing fast-paced games. The monitor also brings DisplayHDR 400, which delivers incredible brightness, contrast, and colours. To ensure a healthy viewing experience, a Low Blue Mode setting is provided to avoid strain on the eyes without affecting the image quality.

AOC G4309VX/D: Ultimate Immersion

Brandishing a 43-inch gaming monitor with 4K (3840 x 2160) resolution, the AOC G4309VX/D offers plenty of pixels and a large screen to showcase more detail for sharper images. It brings a 144Hz refresh rate that conforms to the latest esports gaming standard and eliminates screen blur for the best gaming experience. This monitor also brings AOC flicker-free technology to minimise eye fatigue.

Adaptive sync technology also means that each game you play is fluid and artefact-free made even better with the quick refresh and ultra-fast response time. Multitask like never before with Picture-in-Picture and Picture-by-Picture, where content is fine-tuned from different inputs that makes it easier for you to work on multiple projects simultaneously.

“We’re excited to bring these new gaming monitors to the Middle East market,” said Pankaj Budhiraja, Category Manager – Middle East & Africa. “AOC has always been at the forefront of display technology. The launch of the AOC U28G2X/D and the AOC G4309VX/D with HDMI 2.1 support further proves our commitment to all casual and professional gamers in the region,” he concluded.

The AOC U28G2X/D and the AOC G4309VX/D will be available through AOC’s distributors in the Middle East and comes with a 3-year warranty. The monitors are available with SDC FZE in UAE, DAR Technical General trading in Kuwait and Ibda technologies in Saudi Arabia.