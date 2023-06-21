Gandhi Fellowship celebrates the graduation of its largest cohort of 500 young leaders

Delhi, India June 21, 2023: The Gandhi Fellowship, an initiative by Piramal Foundation, celebrated the graduation of its largest cohort of 500 Gandhi fellows in Delhi. The convocation was a 3-day event that had alumni, parents, college deans, corporate social responsibility (CSR) partners, and various other stakeholders in attendance. The theme of the event was ‘Unfolding Possibilities,’ where the fellows engaged in panel discussions and shared their experiences through exhibitions focused on Piramal Foundation programs namely, the Big Bets and Theory of Change for Transformation.

Established in 2008, the fellowship aims to cultivate transformative leaders nationwide, reshaping the public service delivery system for positive change by working at the grassroots. Gandhi Fellows collaborate with community stakeholders to create impactful initiatives in health and education sectors, such as libraries, Building as Learning Aid (BALA) activities, fundraising for technology, and support for self-help groups. Guided by Mahatma Gandhi’s principles, the fellowship focuses on personal growth, experiential learning, and addressing societal issues effectively.

Graduated Fellows will pursue their journey in development based on their individual passion and interest. They may continue to work with the Foundation or other development agencies, start their own social entrepreneurship, work within government, or go for further studies, as is evident from the Alumni network that has gone on to following their dream of Building Bharat in their own unique ways.