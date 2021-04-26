Garcia Insurance Advisors Joins Valley Insurance Agency Alliance

New St. Louis insurance agency becomes association affiliate

(St. Louis, Mo., April 26, 2021) Garcia Insurance Advisors recently joined Valley Insurance Agency Alliance (VIAA), a cohesive family of more than 130 independent insurance agencies in Missouri and Illinois.

Garcia Insurance Advisors was founded in 2020 by Berto Garcia, owner of Garcia Properties. The full-service agency specializes in personal lines including home, auto and life insurance. Garcia Insurance Advisors is located at 4500 S. Kingshighway in St. Louis, Mo.

Gary Gorsuch was named general manager of the company’s insurance department. He also has consumer lending experience in retail, wholesale and B2B channels as an analyst for Citibank.

“I quickly learned that the independent insurance agency route is the most sustainable and offers the best values to my clients,” said Gorsuch. “The decision to join Garcia Properties along with VIAA was an easy one for the flexibility and competitive pricing it offers our policy holders.”

Founded in 2006, VIAA generates more than $250 million in written premium and is the regional founding member for the Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance (SIAA), a more than $8 billion national alliance.

For more information about Garcia Insurance Advisors, call (314) 541-3501 or visit www.garciainsuranceadvisors.com.