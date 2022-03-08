Garmin Brings Instinct 2 Smartwatch Series with Unlimited Battery Life

New Delhi, 8th March 2022: Garmin India, a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced its newest addition to the popular Instinct family smartwatch, the ultimate Instinct® 2 Series, purpose-built bold color smartwatches designed for rugged individualists. The top technology-driven Instinct 2 Series exhibits an assortment of features like solar technology with unlimited battery life (in certain models), a full suite of health and wellness features like VO2 Max and Sleep Score. The new series also offers multi GNSS support, ABC sensors, a barometer to monitor weather, and trackback routing to navigate back to the starting point.

Instinct 2 remains built to military standard 810 for thermal and shock resistance and is water-rated to 100 meters. It also offers a new high-resolution, easy-to-read display protected by chemically strengthened material and scratch-resistant glass. Also, Instinct 2 Series can be further tailored with free downloads of applications, widgets, watch faces, data fields, and more from Garmin Connect IQ (CIQ) store2.

Speaking on the announcement of Garmin Instinct 2 Series, Ali Rizvi, Director, Garmin India, said, “Instinct is one of the popular product lines under Garmin outdoor segment that meets the expectations of the young generation, outdoor enthusiasts, and individuals with rugged lifestyles. The new Instinct 2 Series is now enhanced with ground-breaking and innovative technology to amplify user experience to the next level with its bold colors and new lifestyle, multiple fitness, health & wellness features that monitor daily fitness regime routine and guide the users for a healthy today and tomorrow. Garmin Instinct 2 series is specially designed for those who love to stand out in the crowd, with style and comfort.”

Designed for Life

The smartwatch offers a slimmer profile and comes in two sizes – a traditional 45mm bezel and a new Instinct 2S with a smaller 40mm bezel, offering a more comfortable fit for people with smaller wrists.

Enduring Battery Life

The Instinct 2 Series brings significant battery life. The new instinct family member; Instinct 2 provides up to four weeks of continuous use with the smartwatch mode. Also, thanks to advancements in solar technology, select Instinct 2 Solar models offer unlimited battery life 1 in smartwatch mode and 48 hours in GPS mode with solar setting a new battery life standard for Garmin.

Stay Healthy While Staying Connected

Instinct 2 Series showcases a full suite of wellness features like wrist-based heart rate to monitor during workouts, Stress tracking, sleep score, advanced sleep and body battery energy monitoring, Pulse Ox sensors, intensity minutes to track the activities, and women’s health tracking to monitor menstrual cycle and pregnancy.

The smartwatch comes with preloaded sports applications and activities to guide the users during their rigorous training and support their passion for fitness. It is a perfect amalgamation of fitness and technology that includes VO2 Max, Fitness Age, Training Status/Load/Effect, Recovery Time, HIIT, and Daily Suggested Workout. It also has the multisport activity feature that allows users to transition between activities and continue to view their total time and distance. Users’ families and friends can follow the activities of their loved ones through text messaging and can be notified in the event of an emergency with the help of Instinct 2’s Incident Detection feature.

Purpose-Built Editions

The Instinct 2 Series provides two purpose-built editions with dedicated features:

Tactical Editions: The Instinct 2 Solar – Tactical Edition, which is popular among military people, includes specific tactical features such a Kill Switch, Stealth Mode, Night Vision Goggle Compatibility, Dual Format Position Coordinates, and Jumpmaster Activity mode and is available in black or coyote tan.

Camo Editions: Graphite patterns let individuals blend in or stand out depending on their location, be it the concrete jungle or actual jungle.

Pre-Booking Offers:

Garmin brings another opportunity to go on a fitness and lifestyle voyage with the Instinct 2 Series. Fitness enthusiasts and trendsetters can pre-book Garmin Instinct 2 between 8th March’22 to 13th March’22 from online- Synergizer and offline Garmin Brand Stores, Helios, Just In Time, Decathlon-Anubhava store- Bangalore, Retail Partners. The first 100 customers to pre-book Instinct 2 during the offer period will get a pair of “Saucony” casual shoe “Azura” worth ₹7,990/-.

Price and Availability:

Garmin Instinct 2 will be available for sale from Monday, 14th March’22 onwards in India.