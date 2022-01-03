Garmin India introduces the all new TACX BOOST

An indoor trainer designed for cyclists of all levels

The easy-to-use Tacx Boost includes several key training features:-

Magnetic brake allows cyclists to apply resistance or lighten it to get the most of their indoor ride

Resistance can be adjusted manually up to 1,050 watts with 10 levels

Flywheel generates authentic and smooth pedal stroke while the closed resistance unit reduces noise

Speed sensor provides cyclists with an affordable way to track speed, distance and virtual power

New Delhi, 3rd January, 2022: In a quest to make cycling experiences more immersive, Garmin India, a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced the launch of the power packed indoor training devise, the Garmin TACX BOOST that provides a realistic ride-feel to the cyclists and is ideal for training the year-round.

The Tacx Boost indoor trainer comes with a wide range of features. It is integrated with ten different levels of adjustable resistance and can deliver up to 1,050 watts via the lever attached to the handlebar. Cycling enthusiasts can apply resistance or lighten it with the magnetic brake to maximize their indoor riding experience.

The flywheel installed in the indoor training devise simulates a realistic pedal stroke, while the closed resistance unit helps to reduce noise, which allows cyclists to ride anywhere without being heard. The speed sensors which comes in separately enables the cyclists to track their pace, distance and virtual power using apps like Tacx Training, Zwift, and TrainerRoad.

Speaking on the launch of Tacx Boost in India, Mr. Ali Rizvi, Director, Garmin India, said, “Garmin always thrives to enhance user experiences with quality and world-class technology. The Tacx Boost is designed and developed by the in-house R&D team to cater to the needs of cyclists of all levels and support them in enhancing their performances. It is further laden with advanced features and multiple applications that make it the most trusted partner while training”.

The set-up of the Tacx Boost is quite simple. The cyclists only required two simple clicks to get it started. In addition to ensuring a comfortable cycling position, the front wheel support also serves as a handle to carry the trainer.

Price: The Tacx Boost Indoor Trainer comes with a speed sensor and is available in a bundle version for INR 29,990.

Availability: Pro Bikers (Chennai), Cyclofit (Bombay), The Bike Shop (Gurgaon), Mastermind (Bombay) and Rajesh Cycles (New Delhi).

For more information about Tacx Boost, visit:-https://www.garmin.co.in/mobile/products/intosports/tacx-boost/

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized life for runners, cyclists, swimmers and athletes of all levels and abilities. Committed to developing technology that helps people stay active and elevate performance, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday.

About Garmin International, Inc. Garmin International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (Nasdaq: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin is a registered trademark and Index S2 and Garmin Connect are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries.