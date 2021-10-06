Garmin India launches new campaign to promote the Spirit of Outdoor Travelling

New Delhi: In a unique initiative, Garmin India, a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), is delighted to announce the launch of an ultimate Virtual Travel Platform with the digital campaign ‘Open the Door to the World’, with the aim to promote the spirit of outdoor travelling and connect travel enthusiasts to create more memorable experiences of travelling across the country.

This initiative comes against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, which had largely restricted mobility due to the enforcement of necessary, but overwhelming, curbs across the nation, which significantly aggravated the travel genes of people.

Through this website, Garmin intends to connect travel enthusiasts virtually to explore and fulfil their travel aspirations. People who are unable to travel currently can visit the Online Virtual Travel website. The platform features major travel destinations from across the globe with 360 degree imagery. With Garmin’s technology taking the lead role, the user can generate their virtual photo by choosing a door and then select the destination from the 3D Map.

The website would automatically assist in removing the background of the initial picture and would create a virtual travel image of the user which can be further downloaded. Committed to provide more immersive and exciting travel experiences, the virtual site would satisfy the urge of travelling felt by hundreds of people.

Speaking on the initiative, Mr. Ali Rizvi, Director, Garmin India, said, “In the current market scenario, where COVID-19 has largely restricted traveling, Garmin India has actively brought up this unique initiative to provide memorable travel experiences to our customers. To bring positivity and the spirit of traveling, we have developed a platform where the users can enjoy and take their pictures across beautiful locations. We at Garmin are constantly thriving to deliver innovative services and engage our audience in bringing the best of the experiences.”

Garmin believes there is a unique door for everyone which leads to true explorations. Considering social distancing, health, and sanitization protocols due to the pandemic, Garmin with their Online Virtual Travel initiative aims to bring people closer to nature and help them venture into the world of adventure and passion by opening doors to a different travel paradigm.

Garmin India is also running a contest where the participant has to complete the ‘Open the Door to the World’ trip and share the virtual travel photo on social media platforms like Facebook or Instagram (public post or Facebook/Instagram Stories) with the designated hashtag: #GarminOutdoorSpirit. The deadline of the contest is October 31, 2021. The winners of the contest are to be announced on November 4, 2021.

