Gartex Texprocess India set to mark its Mumbai debut in May 2022

After a spectacular return in December 2021, the much-awaited Mumbai launch of Gartex Texprocess India and Denim Show will take place from 12 – 14 May 2022 at the Jio World Trade Centre in BKC, Mumbai. Taking centre stage this year will be the show’s ‘Fabrics and Trims’ segment along with the co-located Screen Print India exhibition.

Witnessing the tremendous opportunities at the successfully concluded Delhi edition in December 2021, the industry is longing for a continuation of personal business meetings, and strongly hinted at a Mumbai edition in the first half of the year to keep the trade momentum going. With the dates set for its Mumbai chapter, the leading B2B exhibition together with it co-located and focused segments aims to target trade visitors and textile hubs in the western and southern regions for its Mumbai debut.

As one of the most trusted textile and garment machinery exhibitions in the country, Gartex Texprocess India offers the industry a platform to bring forth industry innovations, hold creative and collaborative discussions with potential buyers and leverage the textile industry’s strong professional network. Innovative products and technologies, defining latest trends in the industry, will be showcased to the visitors through focused concurrent platforms such as Denim Show, Fabrics & Trims Show and Screen Print India during the three days.

While the focus segments under Gartex Texprocess India will draw attention to innovations in garmenting and apparel machinery, Screen Print India will track technological advances in digital textile and screen-printing technologies expanding the machinery showcase. Owing to rapid technological changes, leading brands will conduct live demos of their latest technological offerings in screen printing, digital sublimation, heat transfer and textile printing, garment decoration to potential business visitors and traders.

Fabrics are the pivot around which the entire garment manufacturing industry gyrates and trims add to the aesthetics meant for functional and commercial requirements. As fashion evolves, the need for variety in every aspect of garmenting increases, and the ‘Fabrics & Trims Show’ is a much-needed platform for bringing different fabrics, trimmings, embellishments and accessories on one plate.

The denim industry in India has evolved significantly with ever changing fashion trends making its way into other utility-driven products. With strong support from the Denim Manufacturers Association, the platform will celebrate the coming together of India’s biggest brands and denim mills. Innovative, fashionable, sustainable will define the Denim Show as the industry will get together to showcase their prowess at the Mumbai launch.

Jointly organised by Messe Frankfurt Trade Fairs India Pvt Ltd and Mex Exhibitions Pvt Ltd, the platform will also host a series of insightful sessions on the latest developments in textile, garment machinery and screen printing with the objective to encourage investments, new market development and enable India to be a globally competitive textile manufacturing destination.