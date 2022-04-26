Gartner® Recognizes Micro Focus as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant™ for Application Security Testing for the 9th Consecutive Year

Bangalore, India – April 26, 2022 – CyberRes, a Micro Focus (LSE: MCRO; NYSE: MFGP) line of business, today announced that its Fortify portfolio has been recognized as a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing (AST) report. This marks the ninth consecutive time Gartner has recognized Micro Focus as a Leader in this report for its Fortify product line.

Micro Focus included several AST products and services within the CyberRes Fortify portfolio: Static Code Analyzer (SAST), WebInspect (DAST), Software Security Center, Fortify on Demand (SaaS) and Fortify Software Composition Analysis (SCA).

We believe, the company’s inclusion in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for AST further cements Micro Focus’ position as a global leader for cyber resilience by highlighting the vast improvement and innovation with the DAST solution, along with expanded capabilities in AST for cloud-native applications, APIs, and infrastructure-as-code (IaC). Fortify, as well as the entire CyberRes portfolio, continues to innovate and adapt to the ever-changing market needs to help build secure software fast.

“Organizations are facing an evolving threat landscape to the software that powers their businesses. This evolution makes the security of the custom code they develop and the overall software supply chain paramount,” said Dylan Thomas, Head of Fortify Product Management for CyberRes. “Fortify enables these teams to answer this call with a comprehensive DevSecOps solution that empowers developers, DevOps and security teams with delivering secure apps in an ‘everything-as-code’ era. We believe the continued recognition of Micro Focus as a Leader for its Fortify product line for application security testing validates the trust our users place in our solutions.”

Fortify delivers software resilience for modern development with a holistic, inclusive, and extensible application security platform from a trusted partner that supports today’s enterprises. This comprehensive suite of products brings holistic security and visibility to developers, AppSec professionals and key stakeholders with automated integrations for any tool, anywhere in the SDLC and a robust set of capabilities available on-premises, SaaS and as-a-service. CyberRes recently expanded their Application Security solutions by acquiring Debricked as further evidence of the market’s need to secure the software supply chain. Read the Magic Quadrant report now.

